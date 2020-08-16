Full Compass president retires as the AV company weathers COVID-19 pandemic's storm

Amid a massive shift in the live-performance industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the president of Madison-based audio-visual equipment company Full Compass decided to retire early to help champion progressive causes ahead of the November election.

Mark Nash, who retired last month, joined Full Compass in 1985 and helped owners Jonathan and Susan Lipp grow the company from about 20 employees to well over 100.

Nash’s retirement comes at a tumultuous time for Full Compass, which specializes in outfitting sound systems and lighting for live performances. Many gatherings, such as concerts, conferences and worship services, have led to a drop in revenue, Nash said.

“Right now, the coronavirus has shut down a lot of the industries we work with,” Nash said. “There is no way you can have live venues shut down and not affect our business.”

But Nash is optimistic his former employer can weather the storm, based in part on the company’s ability to adapt to changes in technology for live audio and visuals over the past decades.

“I think Full Compass is well positioned for whatever comes next,” Nash said. “In a lot of ways, it’s the perfect business model for times that are changing.”