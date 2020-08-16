Full Compass president retires as the AV company weathers COVID-19 pandemic's storm

Amid a massive shift in the live-performance industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the president of Madison-based audio-visual equipment company Full Compass decided to retire early to help champion progressive causes ahead of the November election.
Mark Nash, who retired last month, joined Full Compass in 1985 and helped owners Jonathan and Susan Lipp grow the company from about 20 employees to well over 100.
Nash’s retirement comes at a tumultuous time for Full Compass, which specializes in outfitting sound systems and lighting for live performances. Many gatherings, such as concerts, conferences and worship services, have led to a drop in revenue, Nash said.
“Right now, the coronavirus has shut down a lot of the industries we work with,” Nash said. “There is no way you can have live venues shut down and not affect our business.”
But Nash is optimistic his former employer can weather the storm, based in part on the company’s ability to adapt to changes in technology for live audio and visuals over the past decades.
“I think Full Compass is well positioned for whatever comes next,” Nash said. “In a lot of ways, it’s the perfect business model for times that are changing.”
A new revenue stream did open though, chief operating office Dave Chaimson said, although it is smaller. Many live and in-person events — particularly conferences and worship services — are now being streamed pre-recorded or live over the internet. Because Full Compass has the trust of many of its clients, Chaimson said, they have come to the company for streaming equipment.
Full Compass hit a low point in April, Chaimson said, but since then, sales numbers have trended upward.
“We’re seeing some really encouraging signs,” he said.
35 years
The Lipps hired Nash on the recommendation of their son, who was a student in a class Nash was a teacher’s assistant in at UW-Madison. In the 35 years since he was hired, Nash moved up from sales into higher and higher management roles.
Susan Lipp, the former president of the company, announced Nash as her successor at the 2009 grand opening of the company’s headquarters on Madison’s Far West Side. She said she decided on the timing of the announcement to honor Nash among a large group for his steady leadership in all his roles through the company.
“We was always that calm, rational voice through the years,” Jonathan Lipp said.
Nash planned to retire next year, but was moved to leave early in the wake of the renewed protests against police brutality and for Black Lives Matter. With his newly opened time in retirement, he plans to work with his wife, Sharon Nash, to promote progressive candidates and causes in the area.
“What’s happening in the country needs to be paid attention to,” Nash said. “My time would be better spent helping her in whatever way I can.”
Nash’s plan to retire wasn’t a surprise, the Lipps said. He had been talking about his plans for years.
They also support his decision to step away early.
“Mark felt it was necessary to be involved” in politics right now, Susan Lipp said. “And I think he’s right.”
When Nash came on, he got to work boosting efficiencies at the company. Because Full Compass was “built out of a passion” for audio and visual industries, Nash said, some problems arose from the business-side of things.
The biggest problems he tackled were in inventory, Nash said.
A new era
As Nash set his original plans of retirement to leave in March of next year, Full Compass hired Chaimson as chief operating officer with the intent that he would take over Nash’s duties.
Chaimson, who has experience with audio and visual technology working for Sonic Foundry and Sony over the years, was most recently vice president of marketing, membership and business development at Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh.
He started the job at Full Compass in January.
“I was on the job for about six weeks before we had to send 90% of our employees home,” Chaimson said. “What we thought was going to happen over the next five to six months changed dramatically.”
Chaimson also believes that Full Compass can weather the storm wrought by the pandemic. Along with the additions of revenue from streaming equipment, live events won’t be gone forever. People will begin gathering again and will still need the amplification equipment to manage those events.
“I’m confident that we will get through this as Mark rides off into the sunset,” Chaimson said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.