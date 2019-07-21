Longtime Madison bookseller Frugal Muse will be moving to a new location Sept. 1.
Frugal Muse, founded in 1994, will move from its current space at 231 Junction Road to the Market Square Shopping Center, 6684 Odana Road. One of the stores owners, Andrew Gaylor, said the new space doesn't just cost "substantially less" but is also a better fit.
"There's more buy-and-sell (stores) there, like we are," Gaylor said, referencing stores such as Pink Poodle and Play It Again Sports.
The new space is smaller, about 5,700 square feet compared to 8,000 square feet, but Gaylor said that the store can adapt to the difference and doesn't expect a decline in revenue.
"We have hopes of doing even more business," Gaylor said.
In the meantime, Frugal Muse is working on moving shelves and books to the new location and is offering discounts on inventory at the Junction Road location.