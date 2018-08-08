Travelers wanting to soak in the desert sun will have more chances to do so, with low-cost airline Frontier Airlines starting non-stop service between Madison and Phoenix.
The airline will have two non-stop flights a week between Dane County Regional Airport and Sky Harbor International Airport, beginning Nov. 17, officials said.
Tickets are on sale now.
"Expansion of service by Frontier continues to make Dane County a world-class destination," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "Frontier's commitment to Dane County has a significant economic impact on our region and offers our residents another option to fly local."
Frontier added four non-stop routes to its schedule from Phoenix on Tuesday, including Madison, Fort Myers, Florida, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Norfolk, Virginia.
The Madison flights will be on Wednesday and Saturday.
The plane will take off in Phoenix at 12:04 p.m. (Phoenix time) and arrive in Madison at 4:20 p.m., and the return flight from Madison will take off at 5:05 p.m. and arrive in Phoenix at 7:40 p.m.
"Thanks to the terrific support of the Madison community, we are able to announce another non-stop destination from Madison," said Frontier spokesman Richard Oliver.
The flights are seasonal, operating between November and February.
Frontier's service to Madison will now have seasonal flights to and from Orlando and Philadelphia as well as Phoenix.
Sun Country Airlines begins seasonal non-stop flights from Madison to Fort Myers and Tampa in Florida in late September.
Dane County Regional Airport will have non-stop service to 18 cities with the addition of Phoenix in November, through over 100 daily arrivals and departures.