Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will add flights to Las Vegas and Orlando on Saturdays, giving travelers from Dane County Regional Airport in Madison four opportunities a week to fly Frontier to the two cities.
The increase in flights will start in January. The airline currently flies to the two cities on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
“Las Vegas and Orlando are top destination markets for Madison travelers,” said Kim Jones, airport director. “We are extremely pleased Frontier decided to add additional service to these destinations.”
The nonstop Saturday flight to Las Vegas will leave at 1:39 p.m. and arrive at 3:28 p.m. (Las Vegas time), while the nonstop Saturday flight to Orlando will leave at 9:56 a.m. and arrived at 1:50 p.m. (Orlando time).
The flights will use the 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.
The Las Vegas service is year round while the Orlando service is seasonal, flying during Wisconsin’s cold months.
“More frequent, nonstop flights to popular destinations like Las Vegas and Orlando will help business travelers, and residents who are looking for a getaway as temperatures turn cooler,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Five airlines have nonstop flights to 19 cities from Madison, stretching from New York to Los Angeles.