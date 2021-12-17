From Libya, via Turkey, sold in Stoughton: Store brings taste of North Africa to Norwegian city

"All of the recipes are like family recipes I grew up eating," Zainab Hassen said. "My mom's an amazing cook and these are really hers that she instilled in me. We really want to create a conversation about food."

All three siblings were born in Colorado and moved to Madison with their parents about 25 years ago. Zainab finished high school in two years, started college at 17 and has two master's degrees, one in nutrition from UW-Madison and another in public health from the University of Massachusetts. She works full-time as a project manager at Thermo Scientific in Middleton and is running the spice business on the side.

Ibrahim works in information technology while Abdu has been working with Baird to transform the former theater building into a retail and event space, which is how the siblings landed their business in Stoughton, a city that reveres its Norwegian heritage.

The idea for the venture comes from Zainab who is passionate about her mother's cooking and over the past several years had been visiting her entrepreneurial uncle in Turkey. Years earlier he had fled war-torn Libya and is now helping the Hassens source product and find affordable production in Turkey.