Your last chance to nominate an organization to win the distinction of a Top Workplace in the Madison area is nearing.
Friday, Sept. 13, is the deadline to nominate organizations — private or public entities — that have worked to build workplaces that have supportive leadership, a dynamic culture, a well-defined mission and other signature characteristics that help create an exceptional place to work.
To be eligible, firms must have at least 35 employees in the Madison area, which includes Dane, Sauk and Columbia counties.
Nominations can come from businesses, employees, customers or those in the community who respect or admire an organization. To nominate an organization, visit www.topworkplaces.com/madison or call 608-234-5446.
The Wisconsin State Journal has teamed up with research partner Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm, to identify the Top Workplaces.
The voluntary, free program will determine results based on employee feedback at participating organizations.
Once nominations are in, Energage will reach out to the companies and conduct a short, 24-question written survey of employees. Its experts will tabulate the results to determine the Top Workplaces rankings.
Rankings will be published in a special section inside the Wisconsin State Journal early next year.