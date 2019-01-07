Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has announced that it will collect gently used bicycles on Saturday at six Dane County locations.
The non-profit, now in its third season, plans to refurbish and donate bikes to 2,500 area youth this spring.
Bikes of any size can be donated at Unity Point Health–Meriter Clinic locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The locations are at 100 Silverado Dr., Stoughton; 6408 Copps Ave., Monona; 4200 Savannah Dr., Deforest; 2275 Deming Way, Middleton; 3102 McKee Rd., Madison and 2690 Research Park Dr., Fitchburg. Bikes can also be dropped off at the temporary FB4K Workshop at 4546 Verona Rd. next to Home Depot.
For 10 weeks following the collection, hundreds of volunteers will clean and repair bikes to make them safe and reliable and then give them away through a network of area community organizations on March 23 and 24.
"Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison believes it’s possible that any kid that wants a bike, can have access to a bike,” said Andy Quandt, executive director of FB4K. "It’s really amazing to watch how one dusty old bike, with a little bit of love, can easily turn into a smile and even change a life."
Founded in 2016, FB4K Madison gave away about 400 bikes in 2017 and about 1,100 in 2018. For more information or to volunteer, go to fb4kmadison.org.