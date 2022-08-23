Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison in search of permanent home

A program that has given away thousands of bicycles over the past five years believes it can grow even further but needs a larger space to hit its goals.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has announced they are searching for a permanent space of up to 20,000 square feet so that by 2028 it can be giving away 5,000 bikes a year, more than double its current capacity.

The organization, which has migrated to and from a number of facilities over the years, currently has a 2,500-square-foot store front in East Towne Mall where it repairs bikes but is forced to store most of its bikes in rented off-site storage. A single space would streamline operations and put an end to using a 16-foot long trailer to shuttle bikes between the warehouse and repair facility.

"It's that system all winter long," said Kristie Goforth, the organization's executive director. "It's painful."

Founded in 2016, FB4K Madison works with non-profits and schools, who serve as conduits to those in need to give away bikes. In 2017, about 400 bikes were given away followed with 1,100 in 2018. In 2021 FB4K Madison gave away more than 2,000 bikes to bring its total to 8,249 bikes since the program's inception. In addition, it has expanded to beyond Dane County by giving away bikes in Milwaukee, Janesville and Racine.

The organization relies on donated bikes and paid bike mechanics to fill and repair its inventory. The next collection date is Oct. 8 with drop off locations throughout Dane County including at the Monona Fire Department, Delta Beer Lab, Salem United Church of Christ in Verona and a yet-to-be-determined location in Sun Prairie.

Over the past five years the program has given away more than $1 million in free bikes and saved 77 tons of metal and rubber from entering landfills, Goforth said.

But with warehouse space in short supply in Dane County, officials with FB4K Madison say they may have to opt for a smaller permanent space while continuing to lease space at East Towne. However, if there is building to be had, Goforth said it ideally would be a large warehouse or garage space absent stairs but with overhead doors, concrete floors and the ability to heat a portion of the building for office space and a repair facility.

Goforth, a UW-Madison grad who previously ran the Monona East Side Business Alliance, said the ideal location for a new facility would be near the Beltline, centrally located and close to a bike trail. A larger, permanent facility would also put an end to turning down donations at times due to space constraints.

"If we can actually take in all of those donations our collections will go up dramatically," Goforth said. "If we're able to take bike donations year round, which we don’t now, our numbers will go up."