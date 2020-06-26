Frac sand producer Hi-Crush pursuing bankruptcy amid flagging sales

One of Wisconsin’s largest sand mining companies plans to file for bankruptcy and says it may be forced to go out of business after losing nearly $147 million in the first three months of 2020 and seeing a sudden and sharp decline in sales with the ensuing pandemic.

Hi-Crush Inc. has shuttered three of its four Wisconsin sand mines amid a recession and glut of imported oil that have eroded demand for its sand, which is used in oil and gas drilling.

The first quarter losses announced Thursday include a $116.6 million writeoff of the value of the Hi-Crush facility in Blair, Wis., and $29 million in impairment of other assets.

Hi-Crush said it has reduced its workforce by about 60% since mid-March and closed mines in Blair and Whitehall. The Hi-Crush mine in Augusta has been closed since Jan. 2019.

The company says it is operating its facility in Wyeville -- along with a mine in Texas -- at reduced capacity.

In regulatory filings that Hi-Crush said were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said it is negotiating with holders of unsecured loans for a prearranged bankruptcy filing; however, Hi-Crush said it expects to file bankruptcy even if no agreement is reached.