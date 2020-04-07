Foxconn could make ventilators at Wisconsin plant

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn could use its Wisconsin factory to build ventilators needed to treat COVID-19 patients, according to the CEO of a medical hardware company that designs and makes ventilators.

Omar Ishrak, the CEO of Ireland-based Medtronic, told CNBC hosts Monday that Foxconn was one of several companies looking at manufacturing the company's ventilators.

"We plan to make together with them ventilators within the next four to six weeks," Ishrak said. "We're working 24/7 with Foxconn to bring this up to the factory in Wisconsin."

A spokeswoman for Foxconn and a spokesman for Medtronic each declined to comment further on the project.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. CEO and Secretary Missy Hughes did not have any more details on the plan.

Medtronic has also made design specifications for ventilators available online for free.

"It is our responsibility to make sure we do everything we can to save every single life out there in every way we can," Ishrak said.