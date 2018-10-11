A former sports bar along North Stoughton Road would be razed for a more than 40,0000-square-foot, four-story mixed use building targeted at students of nearby Madison Area Technical College, according to plans submitted to the city.
The proposal, from Robert Caspersen of Daylilly Corporation in DeForest, calls for 85 apartments and 2,620-square-feet of commercial space on the ground floor of the building at 1902 Bartillon Dr. on a 2.1 acre site just east of the McDonald's restaurant.
At least some of the commercial space could be home to a coffee shop while amenities for tenants would include a fitness room, conference room, study rooms and indoor bicycle stalls. Plans for the apartments, which would be marketed to students, calls for four one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom units and 63 four-bedroom apartments.
The project, which is working its way through he city's plan commission, would replace Callahan's Sports Pub and its four outdoor sand volleyball courts. The pub closed recently after 23 years in business at that location, according to a sign on its door.
In September 1995, owner Kelly Caspersen (who is also known as Kelly Callahan) moved from her Milwaukee Street location across from Woodman's after the city bought the Milwaukee Street property. The move to Bartillon Drive tripled the space for the business that was founded in 1983.