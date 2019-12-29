Four Star Video is smaller but still relevant in the digital age

Lewis Peterson is doing what it takes for a video rental store to survive on the cusp of 2020.

He has moved Four Star Video Rental to a smaller location that includes utilities and is about half the rent of the previous location. He found a major investor, still holds down a second job and his store continues to offer up 20,000 movie titles including what is likely the largest display of foreign films in southern Wisconsin.

But one of the immediate challenges, while not critical to the bottom line but a key customer convenience, is trying to find the right spot for the video return slot.

The small pull-down door that had been in the entryway of the State Street store has made the move to 459 W. Gilman St. along with the rest of the shelving, cabinets, DVDs and even a few VHS tapes. However, Four Star now shares the main front door with other tenants in the building while the front windows are elevated off the street, which could be a reach too high for some if the 20-inch-by-30-inch panel were put into a window position.

“We’re working on it, I guess, would be my official answer,” Peterson said. “It’s a little unclear.”

New location