Former World Council of Credit Unions president helped communities globally

We were extending agricultural lending in rural communities in Kenya and introducing sort of low-physical requirements but high-market value crops for HIV/AIDS survivors. We found that a lot of these communities had large numbers of orphans that they were trying to care for and who fell through the safety nets. So we worked with credit unions and their communities in putting in place orphanages so these kids could have a place where they could have steady food and get an education.

When you started this job did you think this kind of projects would be part of the scope of your job?

People don’t necessarily make the connection between a credit union, which is a financial institution, and some of this work. But the difference is a credit union is a community-based self-help organization. So that’s where people pool their resources to help advance their economic needs. And when you have all these geo-political crises and these problems you read about in the news, they have an impact at the community level. Well, the credit union’s not going to go anywhere, and so people turn to their credit unions for solutions to take care of people or deal with their youth or when they’re impacted by a natural disaster or some conflict.

Tell us about your work in Peru to help communities retain young people and grow local economies.