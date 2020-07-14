Former utility regulator Mike Huebsch to lead Wisconsin Water Alliance

Former Republican lawmaker and utility regulator Mike Huebsch has been tapped to lead a statewide group that has fought against water regulation.

The Wisconsin Water Alliance says Huebsch, of West Salem, was unanimously elected president by the board of directors to lead the group “as critical water issues take center stage across the state.”

Huebsch, who in February resigned from his appointment as a Public Service Commissioner, will replace founding member Dan Ellsworth, who resigned to move out of state.

Huebsch served in the Wisconsin Assembly, including one term as speaker, from 1995 until 2011 when he was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker as Department of Administration Secretary. Walker appointed him in 2015 to the Public Service Commission, which regulates electric, gas and water utilities.

In a statement Huebsch said he is excited to lead a group that advocates for “sound, reasonable water policy.”