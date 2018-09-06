Halloween City and Toy City to open in former Toys R Us
The former Toys R Us at West Towne Mall will house a Halloween City and Toy City. The stores, subsidiaries of Party City, are scheduled to open this month in the 55,000-square-foot facility. Toys R Us closed in May.

The former Toys R Us building at West Towne Mall is coming back to life on a temporary basis.

The 55,000-square-foot facility will be home to a Halloween City and Toy City, both pop-up concept stores from Party City Holdco, the parent company of Party City.  Signs went up on the building in the last two weeks and the store is expected to open this month, although no formal date has been announced.

In June, Party City announced a plan to pilot about 50 Toy City stores alongside its Halloween City stores based on "optimal locations and attractive leasing opportunities." Toys R Us shuttered its stores in May after filing for bankruptcy.

"The creation of a Toy City concept to complement our temporary seasonal retail strategy is a logical extension of our brand," James Harrison, Party City's CEO said in June, and "will allow us to leverage our existing pop-up store capabilities and capitalize on the category whitespace that has recently been created.”

The Toy City pop-ups will open in conjunction with the company’s Halloween City openings and operate through the holiday season.  The company’s retail operations include over 900 specialty retail party supply stores throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City.

Send retail-related tips and story ideas to badams@madison.com or call Barry Adams at 608-252-6148.

Barry Adams covers regional and business news for the Wisconsin State Journal.

