Former Milwaukee legislator to take helm of Madison economic development organization

Soon-to-be former state Rep. Jason Fields will take the helm of the Madison Region Economic Partnership from retiring president and CEO Paul Jadin early next month, the organization announced Wednesday.
Fields, who represents the 11th Assembly District in Milwaukee, will begin his tenure as president and CEO Jan. 4. He said his first goal is to form relationships with business and community leaders in the region, which covers Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock and Sauk counties.
“The first thing to do is get in and send the message to make sure that our vision is shared by everyone so that we’re moving in the same direction,” said Fields, who intends to move to the Madison area.
Some of Fields’ areas of interest for the organization, which helps foster regional business recruitment and development, include helping new companies form, supporting broadband internet service in rural areas and finding cost-saving and revenue-sharing partnerships to save municipalities money.
Fields’ extensive background in business and finance will help MadREP promote economic growth in the region, said MadREP board chairperson-elect Juli Aulik. Fields is the founder and managing director of Dark Knight Capital Ventures and CEO of The Financial Promise, a Milwaukee organization that teaches personal finance.
Fields has also worked as a licensed branch manager, stockbroker and investment banking associate.
During his time in the Legislature, Fields, a Democrat, supported the state’s Republican-backed private school voucher programs — which allow students to use taxpayer dollars to attend participating private schools and are deeply unpopular among Madison’s political establishment. Fields said he doesn’t believe his past political stances will affect his ability to lead MadREP.
“We’re apolitical,” Fields said. “Our goal is to support all children.”
Fields is stepping into the role amid an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are fearful they may not be able to keep doors open if operating restrictions remain in place for months to come.
But Fields said he didn’t want an easy job.
“I don’t see this as a negative,” Fields said. “I’m not pessimistic about it. I’m excited.”
‘Ambitious’ plan
Jadin will stay on for a few weeks to help the leadership transition.
“Jason will inherit a capable staff and an ambitious strategic plan to grow the region,” Jadin said. “It’s been an honor to serve the region these last eight years and I look forward to watching it continue to flourish under Jason’s leadership.”
Jadin joined the organization in 2012, when it was called Thrive. Before taking the position, he was secretary of the quasi-public Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. He also served as mayor of Green Bay from 1995 to 2003.
Jadin announced his decision to retire in September, saying it was time for a new CEO to lead the organization through its Advance Now 2.0 strategy for economic development.
The plan, which sets goals for the organization for 2019 to 2024, focuses on initiatives including regional planning and collaboration, attracting businesses and employees, building global connections, creating equitable opportunities and supporting growth among current businesses and innovators in the region.
Toward unity
While there are economic disparities across the region, such as divides among urban and rural communities or white business owners and business owners of color, Fields said he tries to focus on helping any person, community or organization in need instead of focusing on differences.
“When I look at people who need help, I don’t see the difference between the urban and rural, I just see people who need help,” Fields said. “When I see innovation and entrepreneurship, I don’t see it as, ‘This came from this area,’ I see things that will help all of us.”
When looking at what people from all communities and backgrounds want, Fields said there are a lot of similarities, such as transportation, quality of life, jobs and economic growth. Fields said there is a willingness for different groups to come together to solve problems they have in common.
“You should be aware of the differences, but we shouldn’t be focused on them to the point where it stifles progress,” Fields said.
Fave 5: Business reporter Shelley K. Mesch reflects on 2020 coverage
I expected this year to write about mostly about local startups, high-tech companies and venture capital investments. While I got to do some of that, much of my work load has been taken over by the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
It's been a year of a lot of unknowns and a lot of fears in the business world. Owners and managers worried about keeping revenue up and maintaining a safe environment for employees. Many of them wondered how long they could stay open, and quite a few of them decided to make the hard choice and close their doors.
But there have been some bright spots. Early on, manufacturers around Wisconsin and even nationwide stepped up to meet the needs of medical professionals battling the virus face-to-face. Distillers made hand sanitizer, manufacturers started producing personal protective equipment and design engineers made plans for face shields available for free. Many of Dane County's health-related companies also joined the fight, including Promega and Catalent ramping up production on components for tests and treatments, Exact Sciences using its labs to run COVID-19 tests and Epic Systems developing software to track cases.
I did also take some time to write about my favorite, money-grubbing tanuki from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the runaway hit video game.
Working from my makeshift home office can be difficult, but I'm glad I get to do this work reporting on Wisconsin and its businesses. There are plenty of political arguments about what COVID-19 is doing to business, but I am here to take out those politics and share with readers what the companies and their employees are actually experiencing. I hope that in a few months I will be telling you how businesses and the local economy are recovering from the pandemic.
If you want to read my other stories, you can find them here.
I wrote a few stories about the coronavirus before, but reporting on the retail angle showed how harmful the pandemic would be.
Early on, it seemed every business was changing operations to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
As an avid Nintendo fan, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to write about the cultural phenomenon of Animal Crossing.
Unfortunately, one of the more complicated, potentially long-lasting impacts on the economy could be women's advancement.
I decided to take a look at corporate charitable donations and found a fear among nonprofits that funding will run out.
