A former Madison Gas & Electric executive has taken over leadership of WPS Health Solutions after the retirement of its longtime chairman.

Kristine Euclide was elected chair of the board on March 28, replacing Dr. Timothy Flaherty, who retired after a decade as chair and 18 years on the board.

Euclide, of Madison, retired in 2016 as senior vice president and general counsel for MGE and has been a member of the WPS board since 2007.

Headquartered in Monona, WPS Health Solutions administers Medicare and veterans health benefits and runs one of Wisconsin’s largest health insurance plans.