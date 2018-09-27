Beth Comstock, a former executive of GE and of NBC Universal, will be the keynote speaker at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Oct. 11.
Comstock, a vice chairwoman of GE from 2015-2017 and president of integrated media at NBC Universal from late 2005 to early 2008, has written a book, “Imagine It Forward.” She was twice named to Forbes’ list of the most powerful women in the world.
The chamber’s annual dinner will take place at Monona Terrace, with more than 1,000 people expected to attend. Tickets are $125 for chamber members and $200 for non-members. More information is available online at: greatermadisonchamber.com/annual-dinner.