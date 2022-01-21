 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Fleming's Steakhouse at Hilldale to get new life
0 Comments
alert top story

Former Fleming's Steakhouse at Hilldale to get new life

  • 0
Fleming's at Hilldale

The building that from 2006 to 2019 was home to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar at Hilldale is being divided into three spaces, one of which will be home to a 3,000-square-foot preschool operated by Creando Exploritorium. Tenants for the two remaining spaces have not been announced.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

The space that had been home to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is getting new tenants.

And unless a local preschool does a serious upgrade to its snack menu it doesn't appear that seafood towers, filet mignon and truffle-poached lobster will be part of the new line up.

Hilldale announced Friday that the building at the corner of Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue will be divided into the three spaces with the majority being occupied by Creando Exploritorium, which opened in a smaller space at Hilldale between Kendra Scott and Macy's at Hilldale in May but now has plans for a full-day preschool this fall. Tenants for the remaining two spaces in the building have not been announced.

“Creando has been such a fantastic addition to the center,” said Nanci Horn, Hilldale's general manager. “We’re excited to be able to offer this service to the families of our community and continue diversifying our offerings to our customers.”

Creando Explorertorium

Lead teacher Ale Chacon reads “Dragones y Tacos” to children at Creando Explorertorium that opened in May at Hilldale Shopping Center. The business will move out of the space this summer and into the former Fleming's Steakhouse building at the corner of Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue.

Creando's 3,000 square-foot preschool is scheduled to open this summer and include indoor and outdoor play spaces and structured education for 2- to 5-year-old with a Spanish- and English-based bilingual curriculum. Creando, founded in 2013, also operates a Monroe Street location that includes a full-day preschool, after school programming, five hours of open gym each Saturday and day camps during spring break and over the summer.

"Creando believes that every child will benefit cognitively, socially and culturally by learning a second language," the company states on its website. "In addition to improving their own cognitive development and learning abilities across many areas, children who learn a second language will become better global citizens through cultural awareness and the ability to communicate with more people around the world."

Fleming's at Hilldale

This 7,100-square-foot building at the corner of Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue has been empty for nearly two years. A preschool by Creando Exploritorium is scheduled to open this summer in about half of the building.

The 7,100-square-foot Fleming's opened in 2006 just at the beginning of the shopping centers transformation that since then has added millions of dollars in improvements. It has included converting the indoor mall into an outdoor center with green spaces, parking garages and plazas. The additions have included a Target, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., Apple Store, L.L. Bean and several restaurants.

Hilldale expansion

Hilldale has plans to expand to the south with a dramatic project could include apartments, a hotel, retail, restaurants and a plaza for ice skating and live entertainment.

On Tuesday, the City Council signed off on changes that pave the way for a future expansion of the Hilldale Shopping Center, which could include more retail space, an outdoor plaza, and potentially a hotel or housing.

Under the plan, Hilldale would expand on the adjacent, former BMO Harris Bank property - purchased by mall owner WS Development in 2017 - and a parking lot, both immediately south of the existing shopping center. The expansion could include four new buildings between two and six stories along with a possible renovation of the existing AMC movie theater building into retail space if the cinema company does not renew its lease.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics