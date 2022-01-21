Former Fleming's Steakhouse at Hilldale to get new life

The space that had been home to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is getting new tenants.
And unless a local preschool does a serious upgrade to its snack menu it doesn't appear that seafood towers, filet mignon and truffle-poached lobster will be part of the new line up.
Hilldale announced Friday that the building at the corner of Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue will be divided into the three spaces with the majority being occupied by Creando Exploritorium, which opened in a smaller space at Hilldale between Kendra Scott and Macy's at Hilldale in May but now has plans for a full-day preschool this fall. Tenants for the remaining two spaces in the building have not been announced.
“Creando has been such a fantastic addition to the center,” said Nanci Horn, Hilldale's general manager. “We’re excited to be able to offer this service to the families of our community and continue diversifying our offerings to our customers.”
Creando's 3,000 square-foot preschool is scheduled to open this summer and include indoor and outdoor play spaces and structured education for 2- to 5-year-old with a Spanish- and English-based bilingual curriculum. Creando, founded in 2013, also operates a Monroe Street location that includes a full-day preschool, after school programming, five hours of open gym each Saturday and day camps during spring break and over the summer.
"Creando believes that every child will benefit cognitively, socially and culturally by learning a second language," the company states on its website. "In addition to improving their own cognitive development and learning abilities across many areas, children who learn a second language will become better global citizens through cultural awareness and the ability to communicate with more people around the world."
The 7,100-square-foot Fleming's opened in 2006 just at the beginning of the shopping centers transformation that since then has added millions of dollars in improvements. It has included converting the indoor mall into an outdoor center with green spaces, parking garages and plazas. The additions have included a Target, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., Apple Store, L.L. Bean and several restaurants.
On Tuesday, the City Council signed off on changes that pave the way for a future expansion of the Hilldale Shopping Center, which could include more retail space, an outdoor plaza, and potentially a hotel or housing.
Under the plan, Hilldale would expand on the adjacent, former BMO Harris Bank property - purchased by mall owner WS Development in 2017 - and a parking lot, both immediately south of the existing shopping center. The expansion could include four new buildings between two and six stories along with a possible renovation of the existing AMC movie theater building into retail space if the cinema company does not renew its lease.