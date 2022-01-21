Former Fleming's Steakhouse at Hilldale to get new life

"Creando believes that every child will benefit cognitively, socially and culturally by learning a second language," the company states on its website. "In addition to improving their own cognitive development and learning abilities across many areas, children who learn a second language will become better global citizens through cultural awareness and the ability to communicate with more people around the world."

The 7,100-square-foot Fleming's opened in 2006 just at the beginning of the shopping centers transformation that since then has added millions of dollars in improvements. It has included converting the indoor mall into an outdoor center with green spaces, parking garages and plazas. The additions have included a Target, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., Apple Store, L.L. Bean and several restaurants.

On Tuesday, the City Council signed off on changes that pave the way for a future expansion of the Hilldale Shopping Center, which could include more retail space, an outdoor plaza, and potentially a hotel or housing.