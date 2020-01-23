Former Angel Museum space in Beloit gets a buyer; Snapper stadium to break ground this spring

The redevelopment of downtown Beloit is taking more big steps that will create a visitor and event center in a historic church building while ground is expected to be broken this spring for a new stadium designed to retain the city's minor league baseball team, officials announced Thursday.

Visit Beloit, the lead tourism agency in the Rock County city of 37,018, has agreed to purchase for $1 a former church building at 656 Pleasant St. that for years was home to the Angel Museum and spend another $2.6 million on upgrades. Meanwhile, Hendricks Commercial Properties has released renderings for a proposed 3,500-seat stadium with administrative offices and player facilities, concessions, restrooms and a stadium club facility for more than 300 people that can be used year-round.

The projects are in addition to others that include the $38 million renovation of a powerhouse along the Rock River by Beloit College into a student center, the construction of Hotel Goodwin and the Ironworks Hotel and nearly 15 years of other redevelopment projects in the city's downtown.

"That stretch of downtown Beloit, we're really transforming it to being a new hub for creating activity and an active night life scene," said Celestino Ruffini, Visit Beloit's CEO. "It's exciting time be in a community that gets behind and celebrates all these wins."