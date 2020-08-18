Former Alliant CEO Kampling named to Xcel board

Minnesota-based Xcel Energy has named former Alliant Energy CEO Patricia Kampling to its board of directors.

Kampling retired as chair and CEO of the Madison based utility in 2019 after a four-decade career that included leadership roles at Exelon and the former IPSCO. In a statement Tuesday Xcel cited Kampling’s financial and operational achievements with Alliant, where she received total compensation of more than $5.5 million in 2019, making her one of Madison's five highest-paid executives.

“Pat not only brings a wealth of experience to Xcel Energy, she also shares our vision of leading the clean energy transition, while keeping service reliable and customer bills low,” said Xcel chairman and CEO Ben Fowke.

Xcel, which provides electricity and gas service in eight states, including Wisconsin, was the first large investor-owned utility to target carbon-free electricity by 2050.

Xcel directors received a base salary of $105,000 in 2019 in addition to approximately $150,000 worth of stock in the company.

A registered professional engineer, Kampling holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and degrees in economics and engineering from Swarthmore College.

