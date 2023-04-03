When Ale Asylum shuttered its doors in 2022 there was hope that a new brewing company would take over the space near the Dane County Regional Airport.

But under a proposed plan submitted to the city, the production of ales, lagers and rows of fermentation tanks would have nothing to do with its new use.

Keva Sports, which is in the midst of a $4 million expansion of its Middleton facility, is considering a plan that would convert the manufacturing and warehouse space of the 45,000-square-foot former brewing facility into eight indoor volleyball courts. The project would retain the restaurant and taproom and could accommodate up to 320 players and spectators at a time.

"There are many club volleyball teams in the area, and a severe lack of space in which to practice and hold tournaments," Steve Shulfer of Sketchworks Architecture wrote in a letter submitted with the plans. "This facility is laid out well to be able to construct eight indoor courts. The existing restaurant and bar area will remain and be used in a similar fashion as previously, though a new operator has not been identified."

Ale Asylum was founded in 2006 and in 2012 moved into a new facility at 2002 Pankratz St., where it had visions of producing 100,000 barrels of beer a year. But as the craft brewing industry continued to expand with more breweries and an endless lineup of new beers, Ale Asylum was unable to stay afloat. In 2021, the company closed its taproom and kitchen and was put up for sale before production ended in July 2022 when a potential buyer backed out of a proposed deal.

However, the Ale Asylum brand of beers was resurrected last month by the owners of Karben4 Brewing Company, which is making the brands at its facility near Madison Area Technical College. Much of the brewing equipment inside the old Ale Asylum building was sold at auction in fall 2022.

Under the proposed plans by Keva, the facility would be used for both adult and youth volleyball leagues but also be used youth camps and classes. The facility has 151 parking spots and 20 for bikes with the conversion completed by this fall, depending on city approvals. The project is scheduled to go next month before the city's Plan Commission.

The Ale Asylum project would give Keva a presence on the city's North Side while it also expands its Middleton facility, that was founded by Eric Fritz in 1999 with a 75,000-square-foot indoor facility along Airport Road. It includes two indoor soccer fields and has been expanded over the years to include outdoor volleyball courts and an outdoor soccer field with synthetic turf.

Keva is home to 125 adult and 50 youth soccer teams and 150 adult and 30 youth volleyball teams.

"It's tough finding soccer fields these days," Fritz said. "There's just more and more interest and more sports being played. Kids are playing all year round and there's such a great interest in watching soccer being played and lacrosse being played. It just increases everybody's interest in wanting to play the game."

The latest expansion to the Middleton facility will add a second outdoor field with synthetic turf to the east that will be used for both soccer and lacrosse and is scheduled to be ready by next month. A 14,000-square-foot building designed to be leased to complimentary sports businesses is set to be completed by December. The possibilities for its use include indoor pickleball, a fitness center or a baseball and softball training facility, Fritz said Monday.

"We're looking for partners that have good names to work alongside Keva," Fritz said.

