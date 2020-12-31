For their troubles, distilleries that retooled to make hand sanitizer in spring now face $14K fee

Forde said Madison-based Yahara Bay hasn't been notified by the FDA about the fee, but he learned about it through interest groups. While the cost "won't put us out of business," he said "it's not something I care to absorb."

The distillery didn't need to pay when it registered with the FDA in the spring, Forde said, and was unaware it could eventually face a fee.

"At that time, the message we were receiving was, 'Do whatever you got to do to produce it, don't worry about it,'" Forde said.

He said the American Craft Spirits Association is working with the FDA to see if a compromise can be reached to help out small distilleries that "pivoted in a time of need and did not want to become pharmaceutical facilities long-term."

Other area distillers -- such as State Line in Madison, Doundrins in Cottage Grove and Dancing Goat in Cambridge -- also turned to making hand sanitizer. Requests for comment from to those distilleries were not returned Thursday.

Forde said he unregistered with the FDA on Thursday, hoping it sends a message the distillery doesn't intend to make any more hand sanitizer.