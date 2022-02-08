For the first time, United Way of Dane County investments tackle racial health disparities

And for the first time, United Way of Dane County is putting the money it garners over its two-year investment cycle into programs that address the county's racial disparities in health.

The nonprofit, headquartered on Madison's East Side, is also funding initiatives that tackle problems like homelessness, lack of access to educational opportunities and generational poverty, said Tim Bartholow, who is on the organization's board of directors and Vision Council, which helps coordinate the investment effort and has existed for around two decades.

The investment amount surpasses the nonprofit's 2021 campaign goal of $18.3 million, which comes from an estimated tens of thousands of donors so far, said Karen Burch, United Way of Dane County vice president of community engagement and marketing.

By comparison, United Way of Dane County amassed just $18.1 million through 20,000 donors (600 of those being companies) in 2020. Since the nonprofit's founding in 1922, the organization has raised just over a half a billion dollars overall to help address the region’s most pressing issues. The entity has 70 full-time employees, and mobilized 700 volunteers in 2021 for its various projects and initiatives.

In May 2021, United Way of Dane County announced plans to confront racial health disparities over the next several years. While CEO Renee Moe said then that the organization has worked on uprooting the issue for more than three decades, it was important to make a formal commitment to the target.

The nonprofit updates plans for its investment focus areas — others areas include education and income — about every five years as the needs of the community change.

The two goals of the new plan were not only to strategize the reduction of racial health disparities, but the expansion of resiliency and trauma supports to more specifically meet the needs of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Southeast Asian and other people of color in the county. Led by Bartholow, the United Way of Dane County's Health Community Solutions Team approved the plan in April 2021 after a year of analysis.

The team found that people of color in Dane County are more likely to experience obesity, asthma, low birth-weight births, death because of a stroke, death due to diabetes, infant mortality and mental illness.

Communities of color are also more likely to lack access to high-quality health care and experience higher amounts of stress, which has a detrimental impact on health, according to research by United Way. Stress can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and eye disease. Where the money is going

The organization will put $3,360,059 into 29 programs that help youth decide career paths, promote literacy among BIPOC and low-income students, spur leadership development and prompt social emotional learning, among others.

The nonprofit is also investing $2,863,590 into 38 efforts that meets the needs of families living "doubled-up" with other households, decrease homelessness and create pathways out of poverty.

Additionally, $2,401,177 will go into 16 initiatives that promote health and wellness among Black, Latino, Hmong and Indigenous families — especially those that have suffered past trauma — and $1,132,397 will fund four programs to ensure that children under five experiencing poverty have access to resources that help them meet key developmental milestones.

Bartholow said United Way of Dane County' investments are not only reflective of both the needs funding applicants, but trends — while the issues the nonprofit seeks to solve have existed for decades, the pandemic has been "the microscope" to spotlight just how much they continue to pervade, he said.

The rest of the money will go toward United Way of Dane County services and budgets, as well as the engagement of volunteers and local nonprofits.

Celebrating a century

The funding announcement comes as United Way of Dane County commemorates its 100-year anniversary.

A community celebration of the milestone is scheduled for March 3 at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown — where the organization is expected to host a panel of local leaders to discuss its current campaign and future goals.

Additionally, American Family Insurance became the largest corporate donor last Tuesday to United Way Dane County in its century-long history.

The Madison-based mutual insurance company gifted the nonprofit $5 million in the form of a corporate challenge grant that's expected to be matched by area companies in the coming weeks.

"If we’ve learned anything over the last century, it’s that meaningful, measurable change doesn’t happen alone," said Moe in a statement Tuesday. "And we’re so incredibly grateful to every community member who chooses to trust us with their hard-earned dollars! By investing in United Way, you’re investing in families – and you’re joining a community-wide effort to intentionally reduce systemic barriers to well-being that have enabled disparities to remain."