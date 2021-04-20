For home-based child care, COVID-19 brought unique risks, demonstrated 'essential' function

When COVID-19 hit last year, Corrine Hendrickson closed her home-based child care business in New Glarus for 10 weeks as parents kept children home.

“It was hard because we didn’t know the effect it would have on kids,” she said. “We didn’t know how easily it transmitted. It was a lot of unknowns, and we didn’t get a lot of communication from anybody.”

To minimize exposure at her Corrine’s Little Explorers, Hendrickson said she switched to an almost entirely outdoor program, purchasing rain gear, tents and umbrellas for the children and herself who were “out every single day, rain or shine” last year until December.

About 15 miles to the north on Madison’s West Side, Alison Joseph recalled the fear and confusion of last March when she started receiving messages from parents planning to keep children home from the child care business she owns with her mother.

But Cuddle Bugs Infant Care, which is operated out of her mother’s house, never fully closed because a couple parents worked essential jobs in health care, Joseph said.

“I felt really obligated to those parents,” she said. “They were playing their part, and this was our part to play in caring for their kids.”