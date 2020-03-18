Food Fight furloughs about 750 employees in bad sign for independent restaurants

“We’re going to give it a few days,” she said. “But it’s hard when we haven’t gotten any rent abatement and we have to keep paying bills.”

One bright spot has been generous people who have supported the restaurants recently. One customer tipped $1,000 on a Monty’s order Tuesday and had the staff split it. “So we’ve had some just amazing acts of kindness,” she said.

Many local restaurants are trying to stay in business by offering new take-out and delivery options.

Malia Jones, a UW-Madison assistant scientist and social epidemiologist, said there has yet to be a case of COVID-19 linked to transmission through food.

“This does not seem to be a real safety concern,” she said, adding, “restaurants need to triple down on the good hygiene practices they already know and use every day. They got this.”

Because the virus can be transmitted through surfaces, Jones said restaurant employees should be washing their hands often and sick employees should be sent home.

“We need to broadly advocate for paid sick leave for all workers,” Jones said. “Most restaurant employees do not get sick leave, which could put everyone in a dangerous spot.”