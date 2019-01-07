After more than 25 years on the Far West Side of Madison, the owners of Fontana Sports Specialties have announced the store will close but the company's Downtown location will remain open.
John Hutchinson said Monday that the company's Junction Road store will close by the end of March. His daughter, Elizabeth Ganser, who is buying the family business, had been looking to purchase a building on the city's West Side but was unable to find a suitable and affordable property. Hutchinson and his wife, Judith Hutchinson, are retiring and Ganser, who is expecting a child, did not want to assume a lease in the store's current location. Instead, she will own and operate the Downtown store at 216 N. Henry St.
"Business was good here," said John Hutchinson, one of the deans of retailing in the city. "Locations are really expensive and she was having trouble finding the right building. She was willing to purchase a building but that didn't happen."
The stores sell a wide range of outdoor gear tailored to kayakers, fly anglers, campers, hikers, climbers and cross county and downhill skiers. A closing sale at the West Side store began Monday.
Fontana's roots go back to 1949 in the Walworth County community of Fontana where Hutchinson's family operated a store. Hutchinson opened his first Madison store in 1972 on State Street with a West Side store added in 1993 in Market Square Shopping Center on Odana Road. The West Side store moved in 2004 to a former Erehwon Mountain Outfitters space on Tree Lane before moving in 2009 into part of the former CompUSA space on Junction Road in a shopping center that now includes a Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond and a Pick'n Save. In 2010, Fontana moved out of its State Street location and into a neighboring building on North Henry Street that Hutchinson had purchased.
"While we love serving our customers and hate to close our west side doors, it is the right decision for us at this time," the Hutchninsons and Ganser said in a letter to customers posted on the company's website Monday. "Many of you have become friends as well as customers. We cannot let you know how much that means to us."