Following backlash, SSM Health opts to continue midwifery program — for now

In response to backlash from patients, midwives and other community members over its plans to discontinue midwifery services at the end of the year, SSM Health has announced that it will continue the program until “a new, sustainable model is in place.”
“Our intent is for no disruptions in care,” the company said in an emailed statement sent Tuesday night. The company said it had received community feedback on its decision since informing the midwife team last Thursday night. “We understand that these changes have caused concern,” the company said.
In prior public statements, the company said patients insured through Dean Health Plan would be able to switch to in-network community-based certified nurse-midwives. But midwives and patients said they were not aware of any other certified nurse-midwives who belong to the network. That left patients with due dates after Dec. 31, 2021, scrambling for alternatives.
Some told the Cap Times they wanted to change insurance providers in order to access other midwife services, such as the UW Health midwifery program based at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital. But some are locked into their insurance plans until after their due dates, when their open enrollment period arrives.
It’s not yet clear what the alternative model will look like. SSM Health reiterated in the Tuesday statement that the current model — in which the health system employs four certified nurse-midwives who see patients at SSM Health clinics and deliver around 20 babies each month at St. Mary’s Hospital — is not sustainable, but it said it was committed to offering midwife services.
“We are in the process of exploring all options for a midwifery model that will continue to allow for in-hospital births at St. Mary’s Hospital,” the company said. The company plans to talk with community-based midwives and said it would share more information as it designs its new model.
Jess Vaughan, one of the four SSM midwives, shared a statement from her team. “We are happy that the SSM Health administration is listening to the outcry from their true stakeholders, who are the patients and the community, and that they're realizing that they underestimated the value of comprehensive and individualized midwifery care within a complex medical system,” the statement began.
In order to reassure patients, the midwives said, SSM would need to promptly clarify what the new model will look like, as patients face open enrollment deadlines as early as October 23.
“There is not an alternative plan in place at this time. But we are optimistic and excited to work together with administration to come up with a plan that permanently keeps access to full-scope midwifery at SSM some time in the next week.”
Speaking for herself, Vaughan called SSM Health’s latest announcement a “non-answer.”
“It's trying to reassure patients without giving them any concrete information,” Vaughan said, explaining that patients have contacted the midwives to ask what the announcement means.
“Does that mean that they will axe the program in March? That they’ll ask the program in June? That's not fair. Our patients need to have a commitment from SSM/Dean to continue full scope midwife care at SSM in the next week.”
