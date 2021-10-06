Following backlash, SSM Health opts to continue midwifery program — for now

It’s not yet clear what the alternative model will look like. SSM Health reiterated in the Tuesday statement that the current model — in which the health system employs four certified nurse-midwives who see patients at SSM Health clinics and deliver around 20 babies each month at St. Mary’s Hospital — is not sustainable, but it said it was committed to offering midwife services.

“We are in the process of exploring all options for a midwifery model that will continue to allow for in-hospital births at St. Mary’s Hospital,” the company said. The company plans to talk with community-based midwives and said it would share more information as it designs its new model.

Jess Vaughan, one of the four SSM midwives, shared a statement from her team. “We are happy that the SSM Health administration is listening to the outcry from their true stakeholders, who are the patients and the community, and that they're realizing that they underestimated the value of comprehensive and individualized midwifery care within a complex medical system,” the statement began.

In order to reassure patients, the midwives said, SSM would need to promptly clarify what the new model will look like, as patients face open enrollment deadlines as early as October 23.