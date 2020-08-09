Flavors from around the world

Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road, is set to open Wednesday after their initial January opening date was thwarted by COVID-19.

Guanming Shi and her husband, Dazhi Zhang, have partnered with James Min Jiang to transform the interior of the former Babies R Us store at East Towne into a retail grocery space and food court.

Shi, a professor of agricultural and applied economics at UW-Madison, has been studying the complementary demand concept of a grocery store and food court and has seen its popularity growing in the U.S. in the past five to 10 years.

She says she definitely put her observation and insight into this project and strongly promoted the idea to Zhang, who also owns J&P Fresh Market, 6636 Watts Road, and Jiang, owner of World Buffet restaurants in Madison, Monona and Monroe. Along with this endeavor, Zhang is also opening a new location of J&P Fresh Market on State Street before the fall college semester starts.

Global Market is an affordable choice for standard grocery needs, Shi said, along with the added bonus of a variety of international and ethnic items. Fresh seafood will be available with tanks of live crabs and lobsters. The fresh meat department will offer animal parts often used in international cooking that may be hard to find in a typical grocery store.