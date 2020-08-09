You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flavors from around the world at Global Market and Food Hall
0 comments
EAST TOWNE AREA | DINING OPTIONS

Flavors from around the world at Global Market and Food Hall

Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road, is set to open Wednesday after their initial January opening date was thwarted by COVID-19.

Guanming Shi and her husband, Dazhi Zhang, have partnered with James Min Jiang to transform the interior of the former Babies R Us store at East Towne into a retail grocery space and food court.

Food hall

Guanming Shi, one of the owners, says the food hall will allow customers to try new foods before purchasing ingredients to make the dishes at home.

Shi, a professor of agricultural and applied economics at UW-Madison, has been studying the complementary demand concept of a grocery store and food court and has seen its popularity growing in the U.S. in the past five to 10 years.

She says she definitely put her observation and insight into this project and strongly promoted the idea to Zhang, who also owns J&P Fresh Market, 6636 Watts Road, and Jiang, owner of World Buffet restaurants in Madison, Monona and Monroe. Along with this endeavor, Zhang is also opening a new location of J&P Fresh Market on State Street before the fall college semester starts.

Shelves

Shelves are being stocked for Wednesday's opening of Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road. The store will carry affordable groceries with a wide variety of international brands and ingredients for ethnic cuisines, according to one of its owners.

Global Market is an affordable choice for standard grocery needs, Shi said, along with the added bonus of a variety of international and ethnic items. Fresh seafood will be available with tanks of live crabs and lobsters. The fresh meat department will offer animal parts often used in international cooking that may be hard to find in a typical grocery store.

With more than 20 years of restaurant experience, Jiang will be managing both the grocery side and food court. Shi said they expect to hire between 30 and 50 employees for the Global Market. But, to begin, they plan to use workers laid off from Jiang’s restaurants.

Mural

A large mural depicting a koi pond adorns a wall by the checkout registers at Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road.

Locally owned and operated food vendors lease out individual kitchens in the Food Hall. They will each have a menu different from others in the Food Hall to ensure a larger variety and no competition with one another. C-Coffee, Dumpling House, Kawasaki, Mulan Florist & Gifts, Nice Flavor Stir Fry, Pure Love Bubble Tea, Red Lion Singapore Grill, Salad Bar, S&B Hmong Kitchen, Seafood Boiler, SIR Fry House, Sweet Hut, Taiwan Street and ZenZen Taste currently occupy the spaces.

The advantage to having a food court as a complementary demand to the grocery store, Shi said, is that you may have never seen an item before; you may wonder if you are going to try it, or how to prepare it. You can find it in the food court and try it before you buy it.

Exterior

Global Market and Food Hall is set to open Wednesday in the East Towne area at 2161 Zeier Road, where Babies R Us used to be. 

Shi, Zhang and Jiang said they intended to create a dining area that has a sense of home and community. It also provides a diversity of seating options for large groups and can be sectioned off for private parties. Jiang handcrafted three of the large tables himself.

“We need to be social,” Shi said. “I’m hoping that this will be a place that people will find is a nice place they want to come hang out and spend time with friends and family.”



Beloved Madison-area bars and restaurants we still miss

Throwback collection: Beloved Madison-area bars and restaurants we still miss

We all have favorite restaurants and bars, including those we wish we could visit just one more time. Here's a look at the iconic establishments around Madison that may be gone, but still left their mark.

If you go

Global Market and Food Hall

2161 Zeier Road

608-286-1383

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, starting Wednesday

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese tech giant stock plunges after Trump's WeChat ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics