Flavors from around the world at Global Market and Food Hall

Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road, is set to open Wednesday after their initial January opening date was thwarted by COVID-19.
Guanming Shi and her husband, Dazhi Zhang, have partnered with James Min Jiang to transform the interior of the former Babies R Us store at East Towne into a retail grocery space and food court.
Shi, a professor of agricultural and applied economics at UW-Madison, has been studying the complementary demand concept of a grocery store and food court and has seen its popularity growing in the U.S. in the past five to 10 years.
She says she definitely put her observation and insight into this project and strongly promoted the idea to Zhang, who also owns J&P Fresh Market, 6636 Watts Road, and Jiang, owner of World Buffet restaurants in Madison, Monona and Monroe. Along with this endeavor, Zhang is also opening a new location of J&P Fresh Market on State Street before the fall college semester starts.
Global Market is an affordable choice for standard grocery needs, Shi said, along with the added bonus of a variety of international and ethnic items. Fresh seafood will be available with tanks of live crabs and lobsters. The fresh meat department will offer animal parts often used in international cooking that may be hard to find in a typical grocery store.
With more than 20 years of restaurant experience, Jiang will be managing both the grocery side and food court. Shi said they expect to hire between 30 and 50 employees for the Global Market. But, to begin, they plan to use workers laid off from Jiang’s restaurants.
Locally owned and operated food vendors lease out individual kitchens in the Food Hall. They will each have a menu different from others in the Food Hall to ensure a larger variety and no competition with one another. C-Coffee, Dumpling House, Kawasaki, Mulan Florist & Gifts, Nice Flavor Stir Fry, Pure Love Bubble Tea, Red Lion Singapore Grill, Salad Bar, S&B Hmong Kitchen, Seafood Boiler, SIR Fry House, Sweet Hut, Taiwan Street and ZenZen Taste currently occupy the spaces.
The advantage to having a food court as a complementary demand to the grocery store, Shi said, is that you may have never seen an item before; you may wonder if you are going to try it, or how to prepare it. You can find it in the food court and try it before you buy it.
Shi, Zhang and Jiang said they intended to create a dining area that has a sense of home and community. It also provides a diversity of seating options for large groups and can be sectioned off for private parties. Jiang handcrafted three of the large tables himself.
“We need to be social,” Shi said. “I’m hoping that this will be a place that people will find is a nice place they want to come hang out and spend time with friends and family.”
Beloved Madison-area bars and restaurants we still miss
Throwback collection: Beloved Madison-area bars and restaurants we still miss
We all have favorite restaurants and bars, including those we wish we could visit just one more time. Here's a look at the iconic establishments around Madison that may be gone, but still left their mark.
Namio's. Josie's. Wilson Street Grill. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time.
Rennebohm’s. L’Escargot. Mildred’s. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is the…
Wing's Inn. Restaurant Magnus. CJ's. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is th…
Bev's. The Mango Grill. Nibble Nook. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is th…
Ballweg's. Ella's Deli. Bellini Italian Restaurant. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more t…
Feiler’s. Colonial Inn. Grand Pagoda. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is t…
There are some legendary bars in Madison, including many we wish we could visit just one more time. Here's a look at some of the iconic bars a…
There have been some legendary bars in Madison, including many we wish we could visit just one more time. Here's a look at some of the iconic …
There have been some legendary bars in Madison, including many we wish we could visit just one more time. Here's a look at some of the iconic …
First dates. Anniversary dinners. Birthday celebrations. Even tea parties. These events in our lives are often intertwined with our favorite r…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.