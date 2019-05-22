T.J. Maxx and Sierra stores aren't the only new retailers coming to the Whitney Square Shopping Center.

Steve Doran, who owns the shopping center at Whitney Way and Odana Road, has announced that a Five Below store will go into space that at one time was home to the Guitar Center.

The 8,500-square-foot store will be located next door to the 20,000-square-foot Sierra store while the adjacent Office Depot is scheduled for a major interior remodeling project, Doran said. T.J. Maxx, currently located across the street in West Gate Mall, is going into the space that had been home to a Big Lots that closed earlier this year. The Guitar Center is now located in Greenway Station in Middleton.

Doran said remodeling for the new stores is under way and should be completed by late July or mid August, at which time the retailers will get the keys to the spaces to begin setting their stores.

"I think they’ll all be open by this fall," Doran said. "It's great. We'll be almost 100 percent occupied."

The exception is a 2,500-square-foot space that could include a new patio that Doran hopes can be leased to a coffee shop or restaurant.

Whitney Square is also home to Dollar Tree, A-Mart Asian Grocery, Laredo's Mexican Restaurante and Vintage Brewing Co., among others. The adjacent shopping center that includes a vacant, nearly 80,000-square-foot space that had been home to a Copps grocery that closed in 2017 is owned by another company, Doran said.

Five Below is a discount store that sells items below $5 in price and has more than 700 stores around the country. The company has nine locations in Wisconsin, including in Janesville and at Prairie Lakes in Sun Prairie where a T.J. Maxx also recently opened.

Sierra, owned by TJX Companies, which owns T.J. Maxx and Five Below, sells discount outdoor recreation, fitness and adventure gear, clothing, footwear and home decor. Sierra, also known as Sierra Trading Post, was founded in 1986 and buys and resells "closeouts, overstocks and (seconds) from major brands. The company has 35 stores nationwide, including a store in Delafield, between Waukesha and Oconomowoc.