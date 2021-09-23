Fitchburg's Avalon Assisted Living acquired by Utah company

Avalon Assisted Living, located in Fitchburg, has been acquired by a Utah-based family office, which has chosen to have its name remain private until the terms of the sale have been disclosed.

The sale — a transition of ownership from Oregon's Ridgeline Management Company to the Utah business — closed Sept. 17, said Adam Squires, Ridgeline vice president of sales and marketing.

The transition will be of value to Avalon's senior residents and more than 40 employees, Squires said, who live and work at 2879 Fish Hatchery Road. And Ridgeline Management Company, which has been in business for over 20 years, will still manage Avalon's operations.

For example, he said the change in ownership will allow Avalon the resources to renovate its memory care facility, as well as hire more staff, among other benefits.

