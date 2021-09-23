 Skip to main content

Fitchburg's Avalon Assisted Living acquired by Utah company
Avalon Assisted Living

Jill Aronson, left, life entertainment coordinator, leads a group of Leopold Elementary School students in singing happy birthday to residents at Avalon Assisted Living Community in 2015. Avalon was recently acquired by a family-owned company in Utah.

 ANDY MANIS — For the State Journal

Avalon Assisted Living, located in Fitchburg, has been acquired by a Utah-based family office, which has chosen to have its name remain private until the terms of the sale have been disclosed.

The sale — a transition of ownership from Oregon's Ridgeline Management Company to the Utah business — closed Sept. 17, said Adam Squires, Ridgeline vice president of sales and marketing.

The transition will be of value to Avalon's senior residents and more than 40 employees, Squires said, who live and work at 2879 Fish Hatchery Road. And Ridgeline Management Company, which has been in business for over 20 years, will still manage Avalon's operations.

For example, he said the change in ownership will allow Avalon the resources to renovate its memory care facility, as well as hire more staff, among other benefits.

