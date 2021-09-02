Fitchburg cheese company Emmi Roth enters feta market with purchase of Athenos

A Fitchburg cheese company known for its award winning Alpine-style cheeses is getting into feta.
Emmi Roth USA announced Thursday that is has purchased Athenos, which makes the top-selling feta cheese in the U.S.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed and it remains subject to approval after federal anti-trust reviews but Athenos had sales in 2020 of $90 million, according to Emmi. The purchase will help Emmi expand its cheese repertoire and go head to head with Klondike Cheese Co. in Monroe, which makes Odyssey feta cheese.
"This is an exciting day for Emmi Roth,” said Tim Omer, Emmi's president and managing director. “We’re continuing to focus on the specialty cheese industry that we really care about. Adding Athenos to our family will strengthen our product range and allow us to offer another great line of products.”
Athenos had been owned by Kraft Heinz but sold the company to Lactalis Group last fall. However, after an antitrust review, the France-based Lactalis Group, which has manufacturing facilities in Belmont and Merrill, agreed to sell Athenos to Emmi. The Greek-style Athenos products have been contract manufactured, processed and distributed to order for several years and Emmi plans to preserve that arrangement, the company said in a release.
“With the addition of this business, we are investing in our company’s long-term future, our business, people, and resources,” Omer said.
Feta cheese has benefited from recent changes in consumer consumption habits and volume sales in the feta category are up 22 percent versus last year, according to industry data. Athenos, according Omer, will benefit from Emmi Roth’s strong retail and food service connections and its ability to reach new consumers through digital marketing and social media.
Matthias Kunz, executive vice president of Division Americas at Emmi, said that in addition to a strong retail business, Emmi has established close customer relationships in the food service sector while the export business is expected to profit from the additional sales offering and continue its positive trend from previous years.
"We are well suited for further developing this business successfully," Kunz said. "It will strengthen our position in the strategically important U.S. market and therefore also our growing export business from Switzerland as we can offer our customers an even more extensive and attractive range of products.”
Emmi Roth has been owned since 2009 by Emmi Group in Switzerland, a company that also owns Cypress Grove goat cheeses and Cowgirl Creamery, both in California; Redwood Hill Farm that specializes in goats milk and lactose free products; and Emmi and Kaltbach cheese companies in Switzerland. Emmi Roth has manufacturing plants in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour. In 2016, Emmi Roth's Grand Cru Surchoix was named overall best cheese at the 2016 World Champion Cheese Contest in Madison.