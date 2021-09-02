Fitchburg cheese company Emmi Roth enters feta market with purchase of Athenos

A Fitchburg cheese company known for its award winning Alpine-style cheeses is getting into feta.

Emmi Roth USA announced Thursday that is has purchased Athenos, which makes the top-selling feta cheese in the U.S.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed and it remains subject to approval after federal anti-trust reviews but Athenos had sales in 2020 of $90 million, according to Emmi. The purchase will help Emmi expand its cheese repertoire and go head to head with Klondike Cheese Co. in Monroe, which makes Odyssey feta cheese.

"This is an exciting day for Emmi Roth,” said Tim Omer, Emmi's president and managing director. “We’re continuing to focus on the specialty cheese industry that we really care about. Adding Athenos to our family will strengthen our product range and allow us to offer another great line of products.”

Athenos had been owned by Kraft Heinz but sold the company to Lactalis Group last fall. However, after an antitrust review, the France-based Lactalis Group, which has manufacturing facilities in Belmont and Merrill, agreed to sell Athenos to Emmi. The Greek-style Athenos products have been contract manufactured, processed and distributed to order for several years and Emmi plans to preserve that arrangement, the company said in a release.