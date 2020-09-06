Fitchburg-based Nobbits makes shoelaces that pop

The concept for the recently launched, Fitchburg-based startup Nobbits USA was formed about 20 years ago with the intent of playing a good-natured prank.
Ron Brent and his boss at the time, Tom Coblentz, co-created a new type of shoelace as a way to trick Coblentz’s grandson. The 5-year-old boy would ask Coblentz multiple times a day to retie his shoes, and Coblentz thought the boy was untying his shoes on purpose.
To make it harder for the shoes to come untied, Brent placed raised dots on each side of the laces every couple inches. The boy’s shoes didn’t come untied again until he untied them himself.
Now, two decades later, Brent is using that memory to launch a new business to manufacture and sell the shoelaces, called Nobbits. The Fitchburg-based company is having a machine built to rapidly place the dots onto the laces — work which has to this point been done by hand for prototypes.
“I actually want to change the whole outlook on shoelaces,” Brent said. “I think this shoelace itself has the ability to become our standard shoelace.”
The raised bumps, or “Nobbs,” are placed on each side of the lace every few inches, which keep the lace in place at each eyelet on the shoe and keep the knot from loosening.
A favorite feature of the laces for Brent is the popping sound the laces make as they are threaded through shoes.
But it’s more than just a fun sound, Brent said. The popping lets wearers know that the laces are ratcheting into place and won’t loosen the shoe. He said this will help shoes perform better and could prevent injuries that could be caused by loose shoes.
Nobbits had more than 100 backers on a Kickstarter fundraising campaign in August, which also functioned as a way for the backers to pre-order laces. The company is seeking traditional private investments as well.
Brent and Coblentz had tried to launch Nobbits years ago, Brent said. But there wasn’t a machine that could effectively place the dots, making the work time-consuming and expensive.
Coblentz, who was in his 70s at the time, decided to bow out of the endeavor to care for his ailing wife, and Brent moved on to other ventures the past two decades.
When Coblentz died about two years ago, Brent said he decided to restart the project.
“I got up one morning, and my heart was just so heavy about it,” Brent said. “I decided to pull this thing out of the closet and actually see if we could put it back on the market.”
Brent spent most of last year assembling a team to launch the company, he said. He brought on Amos Anderson as CEO, Justin Hajny as chief financial officer and Jerlando Jackson as chief branding officer.
“It was kind of a daunting process, just trying to get everything back in order and trying to find a way to create the product itself,” Brent said. “There are so many applications (for the laces), so really staying focused on building the product was probably the hardest thing.”
Now, with a specialty machine about ready to go that can place the dots on the laces at perfect intervals, Brent said he expects the company can make a few thousand pairs of laces a day.
