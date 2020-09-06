Fitchburg-based Nobbits makes shoelaces that pop

The concept for the recently launched, Fitchburg-based startup Nobbits USA was formed about 20 years ago with the intent of playing a good-natured prank.

Ron Brent and his boss at the time, Tom Coblentz, co-created a new type of shoelace as a way to trick Coblentz’s grandson. The 5-year-old boy would ask Coblentz multiple times a day to retie his shoes, and Coblentz thought the boy was untying his shoes on purpose.

To make it harder for the shoes to come untied, Brent placed raised dots on each side of the laces every couple inches. The boy’s shoes didn’t come untied again until he untied them himself.

Now, two decades later, Brent is using that memory to launch a new business to manufacture and sell the shoelaces, called Nobbits. The Fitchburg-based company is having a machine built to rapidly place the dots onto the laces — work which has to this point been done by hand for prototypes.

“I actually want to change the whole outlook on shoelaces,” Brent said. “I think this shoelace itself has the ability to become our standard shoelace.”

The raised bumps, or “Nobbs,” are placed on each side of the lace every few inches, which keep the lace in place at each eyelet on the shoe and keep the knot from loosening.