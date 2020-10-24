Fisher King Winery in Verona to close permanently

In the Facebook post, the winery said the business park it relocated to four years ago near Highway 18-151 on Verona's southwest side "has simply not developed as originally presented."

When it left Mount Horeb in 2016, Fisher King said it was at a "cash breakeven point," but retail sales experienced a "significant drop" after moving to Verona. The pandemic "has simply kicked it over the edge."

At the beginning of the pandemic, Fisher King was able to get "some loan and grant assistance," but it's not enough to make up for depressed revenues and low cash reserves, said the post, which was signed by Alwyn "Fitz" and Kate Fitzgerald.

"We thought we had a fighting chance to turn the corner this year, but COVID has made that impossible," the post said. "We, along with so many other businesses, have had to pay the terrible price of this pandemic."

In 2011, Alwyn Fitzgerald opened Fisher King Winery in a renovated car dealership in downtown Mount Horeb after years of making wine at home. When plans to move to another location in the village on the western side of Dane County fell through, Fitzgerald scrambled to move the winery to the Liberty Business Park in Verona.