Fisher King Winery in Verona to close permanently

The COVID-19 pandemic is claiming another economic victim of the local alcohol industry with Fisher King Winery in Verona announcing it will close permanently.
"With no obvious end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the slow winter months about to hit, it is no longer feasible for us to keep operating," the winery said in a Facebook post Friday night.
The winery said it will liquidate its equipment, inventory and other assets by the end of October, but bottles of wine will still be on local retail store shelves for about the next six months.
The announcement came just over a week after the four-year-old Rockhound Brewing Co. said the brew pub on Madison's South Park Street is shuttering next month, citing slow business as patrons remain skittish of dining out during the pandemic.
Fisher King said being closed for seven weeks, ongoing coronavirus-related business restrictions and retail sales at only 50% to 70% of normal levels throughout the summer and fall "has been catastrophic for us."
But things haven't been going well for Fisher King since it moved from Mount Horeb to Verona.
In the Facebook post, the winery said the business park it relocated to four years ago near Highway 18-151 on Verona's southwest side "has simply not developed as originally presented."
When it left Mount Horeb in 2016, Fisher King said it was at a "cash breakeven point," but retail sales experienced a "significant drop" after moving to Verona. The pandemic "has simply kicked it over the edge."
At the beginning of the pandemic, Fisher King was able to get "some loan and grant assistance," but it's not enough to make up for depressed revenues and low cash reserves, said the post, which was signed by Alwyn "Fitz" and Kate Fitzgerald.
"We thought we had a fighting chance to turn the corner this year, but COVID has made that impossible," the post said. "We, along with so many other businesses, have had to pay the terrible price of this pandemic."
In 2011, Alwyn Fitzgerald opened Fisher King Winery in a renovated car dealership in downtown Mount Horeb after years of making wine at home. When plans to move to another location in the village on the western side of Dane County fell through, Fitzgerald scrambled to move the winery to the Liberty Business Park in Verona.
The post said most of Fisher King's equipment is being purchased by a group planning to open a new winery, which is unrelated to Fisher King but will receive help from the Verona winery.
"It has truly been a great run. You've all been terrific and supportive customers!" the post said. "We are glad you love our wine and we've enjoyed meeting you over the past few years!"
