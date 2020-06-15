First-of-its-kind drive-thru veterinary clinic planned for Sun Prairie

Ruthanne Chun, a clinical professor in the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine and director of the UW Veterinary Care hospital and clinic, said she and 30 or 40 colleagues she contacted via a veterinary medical Listserv had never heard of the drive-thru concept before, excepting the switch during the pandemic to curbside service.

She said it’s good for the field to be trying new things and called the concept “innovative” and “interesting,” but like a lot of interesting ideas has its pros and cons.

She and Greer are both advocates of a trend in the vet industry known as “fear free” care, which calls for changes to the physical layout of clinics and in staff behavior to reduce anxiety about vet visits for pets and thus encourage pet owners to get their animals more regular care. Among the things fear free-certified vets are trained in are the least stressful ways for getting animals into clinics and how to limit animals’ interaction with other animals at the clinic.

“Dogs feel safer in their own environment, and a lot of dogs feel safe in their car,” Greer said. “It’s just a lot more of a low-key appointment for them.”