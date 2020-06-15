First-of-its-kind drive-thru veterinary clinic planned for Sun Prairie

A husband-and-wife team of veterinarians with nearly 40 years in practice are planning to open what they believe will be the first drive-thru veterinary clinic in the United States.
Since COVID-19-related business shutdowns began in March, many clinics have started curbside service, as recommended by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Others offer drive-thru windows to pick up pet medications or food.
But Marty Greer said the clinic she and husband Dan Griffiths intend to open later this year across from the Woodman’s grocery on Sun Prairie’s southwest side will be the first one designed specifically for drive-thru service. They say they’ve even patented the idea.
The project with four vehicle bays in an approximately 4,100-square-foot building will allow pet owners to remain in their vehicles while staff treat their pets there or in nearby exam rooms outfitted with Plexiglas windows so pet owners can see what’s going on.
“Like an oil change,” Greer said.
She said parents with young children won’t have to get them out of the car during visits, and older pet owners won’t have to try getting large dogs through the doors of a traditional clinic.
“I think it works for a lot of generational reasons,” she said. “It will just be a lot more convenient.”
Ruthanne Chun, a clinical professor in the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine and director of the UW Veterinary Care hospital and clinic, said she and 30 or 40 colleagues she contacted via a veterinary medical Listserv had never heard of the drive-thru concept before, excepting the switch during the pandemic to curbside service.
She said it’s good for the field to be trying new things and called the concept “innovative” and “interesting,” but like a lot of interesting ideas has its pros and cons.
She and Greer are both advocates of a trend in the vet industry known as “fear free” care, which calls for changes to the physical layout of clinics and in staff behavior to reduce anxiety about vet visits for pets and thus encourage pet owners to get their animals more regular care. Among the things fear free-certified vets are trained in are the least stressful ways for getting animals into clinics and how to limit animals’ interaction with other animals at the clinic.
“Dogs feel safer in their own environment, and a lot of dogs feel safe in their car,” Greer said. “It’s just a lot more of a low-key appointment for them.”
Chun agreed many pets feel comfortable in their cars, but she wasn’t sure whether the drive-thru concept would align with fear-free care in every instance, such as when drawing blood in an exam room that is essentially in a garage.
“It could be genius or not,” she said.
She also noted that veterinary medicine sometimes does not get the respect that human medicine gets and “having this sort of drive-thru mentality” might not help.
Greer and Griffiths own two other traditional clinics — Veterinary Village in Lomira in Dodge County and Nature’s Preserve Pet Care northwest of the intersection of highways 19 and 151 in Sun Prairie.
Greer said Veterinary Village has provided something similar to drive-thru service for about 12 years with a three-car bay and one exam area. She said it’s been “very popular.”
Sun Prairie planning director Tim Semmann said the City Council has approved the clinic’s plans and all it needs to move forward are building permits. Greer said the clinic’s 1.2-acre lot has room to expand to eight bays if the drive-thru concept proves successful.
