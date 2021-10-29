First Business Financial Services' third-quarter earnings top analysts' expectations

First Business Financial Services Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $9.2 million.

The Madison-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $31 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.8 million.