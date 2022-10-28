First Business Financial Services' Q3 earnings top analysts' expectations

First Business Financial Services Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' expectations.

The Madison-based bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee said it had earnings of $10.8 million, or $1.25 per share, on revenue of $40 million.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

First Business posted revenue net of interest expense of $34.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

In the third quarter a year ago, First Business Financial Services reported third-quarter net income of $9.2 million, or $1.07 per share, on revenue of $31 million.

Those results also Wall Street expectations: The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.2 million. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.8 million.