'Fighting without weapons': Wisconsin businesses raise money, pull out of Russia for Ukraine

A restaurant with yellow sunflowers painted in the window, along with blue hearts. A pizza named after a now infamous Ukrainian response to a Russian warship. A growing number of companies with Wisconsin roots pulling out of Russia.

All are examples of how local businesses are responding to the escalating three-week-old war between Ukraine and Russia.

Chef Dave Heide, owner of Fitchburg-based Liliana’s Restaurant and Madison food nonprofit Little John’s, called it “fighting but without weapons.”

Liliana’s is selling a Ukrainian food called “varenyky” — which is a boiled dumpling typically filled with potatoes, cheese or another food — at eight per batch at $20. All sale proceeds go toward a global food charity, for which Heide said Liliana’s has raised more than $6,200 as of Thursday afternoon.

Buildings that once stood tall are now flattened because of explosives. Ukrainians who have been displaced from their homes seek refuge in neighboring countries. The United Nations estimates about 3 million people have left Ukraine, and another 1.85 million remain displaced inside the nation’s borders.

Meanwhile, leaders on both sides of the conflict show no signs of backing down, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requesting more weapons and for a no-fly zone to be imposed, and Russian President Vladmir Putin making threats about nuclear weapons.

And international businesses face mounting pressure from governments to leave an increasingly isolated Russia amid sanctions to target and shrink the country’s economy. So far, U.S. sanctions have included the banning of Russian oil and gas imports, penalties for the country’s oligarchs and the freezing of bank assets, among others.

Madison’s business owners, while they say they feel helpless to influence the conflict, have tried to do so anyway.

Like Heide, several Madison food establishments have raised tens of thousands of dollars combined for World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit and nongovernmental organization that provides meals to people dealing with humanitarian crises, among other charities.

World Central Kitchen recently launched an operation at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland, where it serves refugees meals. It helps restaurants inside Ukraine prepare food for people as well.

Gift shop Orange Tree Imports is donating 100% of the proceeds it garners from Ukrainian egg decorating supplies sales to the International Refugee Committee, a nonprofit providing humanitarian relief and aid to the nation, like the Kitchen.

Owner Carol “Orange” Schroeder said the shop has sent $500 in advance of kit sales.

The craft involves drawing or painting intricate designs on an egg with a stylus tool, she explained, a tradition called “pysanky.”

And many companies, both with headquarters or a presence in Wisconsin, have chosen to leave Russia at varying levels, according to a list of about 400 businesses with Russian connections compiled by the Yale School of Management, the graduate business school of the prestigious Connecticut-based university.

Momentum builds

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, which recently voiced support for all sanctions against Russia, last week suspended all operations and sales in that nation and Belarus.

Sales to Russia and Belarus represent less than 0.5% of Rockwell’s total revenue, the company said in a statement last week. Rockwell will continue to pay salaries and benefits for its roughly 30 Russian team members, but does not directly employ anyone in Ukraine or Belarus. The company “made a financial contribution” to a charity that provides humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees.

More Wisconsin businesses, including motorcycle maker Harley Davidson, consumer chemicals manufacturer SC Johnson and Johnson Controls, which produces electronics and HVAC equipment all over the world, have held off on doing business in Russia.

SC Johnson does not appear to be on Yale’s list, but recently told Wisconsin Public Radio that “operations in Ukraine are temporarily closed.” California-based video game developer Activision Blizzard, which owns Middleton-based Raven Software, has additionally “suspended all sales in Russia.”

Some businesses with operations in both Wisconsin and Russia have only partially left the country, according to the list, which is updated frequently.

Fox Valley-based Kimberly-Clark, which supplies personal care products all over the world, has halted new investments but “continues some business,” the list states.

“In addition to suspending all media, advertising and promotional activity, we have taken steps to suspend capital investments in our Stupino, Russia, facility,” the company said in a statement. “Importantly, consistent with the humanitarian nature of our products, we are focused on producing essential items, specifically baby diapers and feminine pads, which are critical to the health and hygiene of women, girls and babies.”

The company has given $1 million in aid to Ukraine, it said.

Global scientific instrumentation supplier Thermo Fisher Scientific, with offices in Fitchburg, has ceased “certain operations but not all.” The company said in a statement that’s because “we continue to prioritize critical healthcare-related deliveries and operations in these countries to limit any potential patient impact.” Thermo Fisher gave $1.25 million to various Ukraine war relief efforts.

More to do

In addition to selling varenyky, Liliana’s hired a Fitchburg-based artist to paint blue hearts and sunflowers in a mural that adorns the establishment’s windows.

The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower, and the colors representative of the nation’s flag, said artist Christine Grace.

Waunakee-based cartoonist John Kovalic is selling prints depicting Paddington Bear. Zelenskyy, a former actor, voiced the character in the Ukrainian-language version of the 2014 and 2017 Paddington films. Proceeds from sales have topped just over $3,000, and have benefitted World Central Kitchen. It helps that he has followers all over the world.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, with several Madison-area locations, coined a new pizza named for a profane response Ukrainian soldiers gave to a Russian warship early in the conflict. Proceeds from sales have benefitted World Central Kitchen, topping $7,000.

More fundraisers with new pizza concepts are planned, said owner Patrick DePula.

Bloom Bake Shop, an establishment on Monroe Street, has raised $10,000 for Polish Humanitarian Action, a nonprofit providing food and personal care supplies to refugees. Part of a global bakery effort, the shop sold hamantaschen — a triangular-shaped cookie filled with a jam — until Thursday.

Of the effort, owner Annemarie Maitri said, “It’s hard to sit idle.”

