Few Madison retailers ready to reopen despite relaxed restrictions on shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

Morgan’s Shoes employees had been planning ways to safely reopen the store, as soon as state restrictions on nonessential retail stores were lifted. So on Tuesday morning, Morgan’s Shoes reopened its doors — although only for up to five shoppers at a time.

Few stores in Madison reopened to shoppers Tuesday despite Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement Monday that retailers in Wisconsin could open back up, with the caveat that capacity be capped at five shoppers. Most store owners didn’t anticipate the announcement, and several are mulling whether to reopen now or wait until the spread of the coronavirus slows.

Abiding by restrictions that only five shoppers are allowed in at one time, Morgan’s Shoes at Hilldale shopping center reopened with personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, for employees and a cleaning plan to sanitize spaces used by customers, CEO Jeff Langner said.

“Everyone was educated before, so when the time came it would be easier to roll out,” Langner said.

About a dozen shoppers came through Morgan’s Shoes Tuesday morning, Langner said.

“We’re excited. We’re positive,” Langner said. “We’re happy to see faces.”

