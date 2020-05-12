Few Madison retailers ready to reopen despite relaxed restrictions on shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

Morgan’s Shoes employees had been planning ways to safely reopen the store, as soon as state restrictions on nonessential retail stores were lifted. So on Tuesday morning, Morgan’s Shoes reopened its doors — although only for up to five shoppers at a time.
Few stores in Madison reopened to shoppers Tuesday despite Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement Monday that retailers in Wisconsin could open back up, with the caveat that capacity be capped at five shoppers. Most store owners didn’t anticipate the announcement, and several are mulling whether to reopen now or wait until the spread of the coronavirus slows.
Abiding by restrictions that only five shoppers are allowed in at one time, Morgan’s Shoes at Hilldale shopping center reopened with personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, for employees and a cleaning plan to sanitize spaces used by customers, CEO Jeff Langner said.
“Everyone was educated before, so when the time came it would be easier to roll out,” Langner said.
About a dozen shoppers came through Morgan’s Shoes Tuesday morning, Langner said.
“We’re excited. We’re positive,” Langner said. “We’re happy to see faces.”
Vintage furniture store Rewind Decor, 1336 Williamson St., opened for a few hours Monday evening after the announcement, seeing more than a dozen shoppers come and go, owner Morgan Miller said. He said the store will begin opening for regular hours Friday.
“I think five is kind of perfect,” Miller said. “With social distancing, that’s about all we can handle.”
But Morgan’s Shoes and Rewind Decor are just two of a scant few local retailers able or willing to reopen so quickly after the announcement.
Unexpected announcement
Part of Evers’ efforts to “turn the dial” and slowly reopen the state’s economy, the relaxed restrictions allow standalone and strip mall-based retail stores that had not been considered essential to open their doors to up to five shoppers at a time.
The announcement came as a surprise to many retailers who say they are unprepared to reopen while accommodating for the safety of customers and employees. Carol “Orange” Schroeder, co-owner of Orange Tree Imports and head of the Monroe Street Merchants Association, said her store will not be reopening yet and other Monroe Street retailers have told her that they’re “reluctant” to reopen.
Schroeder said Orange Tree Imports will continue with curbside pickup and may add personal shopping by phone or one-at-a-time in-store shopping appointments later on.
“Our concern is not to expose our staff or our shoppers to any danger, especially when the shelter-in-place order remains in effect,” Schroeder said.
Waiting in line
While Evers said Monday the new rules were aimed at helping small businesses, some retail chains have taken up the option to reopen. Joann Fabrics has reopened its two Madison stores to in-person shoppers.
Tuesday afternoon, a line of about five people waited outside the West Side store, 6741 Odana Road, while an employee stood at the door to allow one customer in as one customer left.
Ashleigh Guckenburg, of Jefferson, waited in line with her friends Melissa Endl and Eric Loomis. They were planning on shopping for some paint-by-number kits and materials to make blankets.
“We’ve been wanting to do a craft-store run,” Guckenburg said.
Heidi Torbleau, of Madison, and 14-year-old daughter Lily Torbleau left Joann Fabrics with a handful of supplies to make a cape for a costume Lily is making.
Torbleau said the two have been sewing frequently, in part to keep Lily — who called doing her schooling from home “an introvert’s dream” — busy.
But local sewing shop The Electric Needle, like many small businesses, is holding off on announcing an opening day, owner Jen Mulder said. Mulder said she is working to reconfigure the store to make it easier to follow social distancing guidelines.
“We are excited to see people back in our space, but at the same time we want to make sure it’s as safe as possible for our employees and shoppers,” Mulder said.
