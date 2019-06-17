Festival Foods has announced when it will open the doors to its store in Verona.
The Onalaska-based company said the 67,000-square-foot store at 660 Hometown Circle, next to Blain's Farm & Fleet on Verona's east side, will open Oct. 11 and will become the company's 33rd location in Wisconsin and for now just its second store in Dane County.
In 2016, Festival opened a 57,000-square-foot store at 810 E. Washington Ave. in Madison on the ground floor of Gebhardt Development's $65 million, 4.5-acre project on the site of the former Don Miller car dealership. The company is also planning to build a store in Waunakee, across the street from a proposed Hy-Vee. Neither store has broken ground in the village.
The Verona store would employ about 250 people, operate 24 hours a day and include a scratch bakery, hot food and salad bars, organic foods, fresh sushi, a catering department and a cafe, Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods, said in a news release.
Festival was founded in 1946 as Skogen's IGA and began operating as Festival Foods in 1990. The company has been expanding in recent years with the construction of new stores and the acquisition of existing properties. It's move into Verona, home to Epic Systems Corp. and a school district that is building a new high school, will bring direct competition to Miller's Market, founded in 1902 and now with a 52,000-square-foot store in the city's downtown. Miller's also has a store in nearby Mount Horeb.