Jenny Weina’s small yet growing Madison business has had quite the year.

Weina makes polymer clay jewelry that she sells through her Instagram account and Etsy shop, as well as at an ever-increasing number of local markets and festivals. Her business, Jay Clay Co., opened in November 2021. While it’s still a part-time gig, the artist who works days as a health care information technology recruiter hopes Jay Clay Co. can become more than that as demand for her pieces continues to rise.

Weina’s Jay Clay Co. was one of 65 arts and culinary vendors who set up shop inside the Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s East Side on Sunday for the third annual Femmestival showcasing women-owned and operated businesses. The free event has expanded this year to include a second Sunday. On Feb. 26, visitors will be able to shop from noon to 8 p.m. at Garver as they listen to live music from a lineup of eight female performers.

The festival offers small businesses like Weina’s a chance to gain exposure and meet fellow entrepreneurs who are just starting out, said Bethany Jurewicz, director of public programming for Garver Events.

And because it comes with no vendor fee, a wider group of vendors can offer a greater variety of wares, Jurewicz said. They ranged on Sunday from artisanal donuts to Asian dishes, as well as jewelry, felt flowers, African-style dresses and other visual works.

“What good is exposure if you leave with debt?” Jurewicz said.

Weina, whose festival debut was the 2022 Femmestival, appreciates that there is no vendor fee and said she feels like someone is advocating for her as a woman and small-business owner.

“It’s cool to be back a year later and be more prepared,” Weina said Sunday.

Femmestival is the brainchild of Jurewicz and state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, a chef who owns Morris Ramen Downtown. The duo wanted to create economic opportunities for minority-led businesses and better promote Madison’s art community, Jurewicz said.

She and her team decided to expand this year’s festival because of an exploding number of vendor applications — 46 selling art and 19 food for no more than $8 a serving.

It also probably helped that about 1,500 to 2,000 people have attended Femmestival each year on average, she said.

A ‘final word on things’

Meagan Porter, of TacoCat Creations, was a first-time Femmestival vendor on Sunday selling hand-sewn cat toys of various sizes stuffed with catnip.

Porter, who makes her products at a 700-square-foot South Baldwin Street studio space she rents for $614 a month, said she also liked that the festival came with no vendor fee. TacoCat has existed for a decade, and has vended at local festivals and markets for six, Porter said.

She said she dreams of opening a storefront in her East Side Madison neighborhood, but rents there are too high.

“I don’t know how I will afford it,” Porter said.

Porter said that as a female entrepreneur, she’s found a sense of community at Femmestival.

“Just being a Midwest-born and raised female, it can be especially hard for us (as business owners) to be assertive,” Porter said, adding that TacoCat Creations allows her to have the “final word on things.”

Photos: The restoration and installation of the Badger Liquor sign