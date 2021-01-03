Federal department: Distilleries that made hand sanitizer not on the hook for $14K fee

Distilleries across the country, including several in the Madison area, that produced hand sanitizer this past spring for a country grappling with COVID-19 are no longer on the hook for a $14,000 fee, according to a federal department.

Distilleries found out this past week they could face a $14,060 fee from the Food and Drug Administration for registering with the agency to be able to legally produce hand sanitizer when the country was experiencing a shortage of the crucial supply at the onset of the pandemic.

After backlash against the fee spread this week, the federal Health and Human Services Department said on Twitter late Thursday it would direct the FDA to not charge distilleries the “arbitrary, surprise” fee.

“Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so,” said the Twitter statement, which was attributed to HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison. “Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!”