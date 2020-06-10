FDA application submitted for Stratatech tissue to treat burns

Stratatech, a Madison company developing regenerative tissue as an alternative to skin grafts in treating burns, has submitted a biologics license application to the Food and Drug Administration, the company said Tuesday.

The "rolling submission" of the application for StrataGraft, a tissue product using human cells derived from discarded foreskins after circumcision, started in April and is now complete.

The move "brings us one step closer to our goal of providing StrataGraft skin tissue as a new treatment option for patients in the United States with deep partial-thickness thermal burns, if approved," Dr. Steven Romano, executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Mallinckrodt, said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

England-based Mallinckrodt bought Stratatech in 2016 for $76 million. Stratatech, started in 2000, is based on research from the UW-Madison lab of pathologist Lynn Allen-Hoffmann.

Stratatech, which has about 100 employees, is located at University Research Park on Madison's West Side, where the company completed a $28 million addition last year. The additional space, which tripled the company's footprint at 535 Science Drive from 13,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet, will provide capacity to manufacture StrataGraft for continuing clinical trials and, if approved, commercial use, company officials said.