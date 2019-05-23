Blain’s Farm & Fleet has added a veterinary service to its store offerings.

The Janesville-based retailer has partnered with VIP PetCare to provide limited pet care at 12 of the company's stores, including those in Madison, Baraboo and Janesville.

The veterinary service is typically available only once a month at the participating stores, which all have multiple aisles dedicated to pet food, supplies and other pet care products. The preventative services are administered by a licensed veterinarian and range from vaccinations, heartworm prevention, flea and tick control, de-worming and testing, nail trims, and implanting microchips. Appointments are not required in advance.

"VIP PetCare is well known for both the quality and affordability of its pet care services, making it a perfect addition for us and yet another way that Blain’s takes care of its customers – even the four-legged ones,” said Kristin Stewart, Blain’s chief marketing officer.

VIP PetCare, founded more than 20 years ago, is based in Windsor, California, and provides its mobile services in 2,900 community clinics and wellness centers hosted at local pet retailers across 31 states. In Wisconsin, many of those clinics are located within Tractor Supply Stores.

For Farm & Fleet, VIP PetCare services began earlier this month and will next be available at the Madison store on June 9 and July 7, both Sundays, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In Baraboo the clinic will be held on June 9 and July 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. In Janesville, the clinic hours are from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both June 23 and July 21.

Other Wisconsin Farm & Fleet stores with the service are in Chippewa Falls and Waukesha and in Illinois at stores in Woodstock, Decatur, Loves Park, Freeport, Rockford, Sycamore and Romeoville.

Blain's operates 40 stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan.