Fall Parade of Homes highlights broad range of locations, styles and price points
MADISON AREA MARKET | 16 BUILDERS, 22 HOMES

Fall Parade of Homes highlights broad range of locations, styles and price points

Fall Parade of Homes

Ed Hoksbergen, production manager for Encore Homes, exits one of Encore's new cottage-style condominium units in Madison. The cottage is part of the inaugural Fall Parade of Homes that begins Friday and is organized by the Madison Area Builders Association. The Fall Parade features 22 homes scattered around the greater Madison area.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

When the inaugural Fall Parade of Homes begins Friday, those attending will need to wear a mask.

And unlike the traditional spring home parade events, keeping the GPS map open on a phone might also be a requisite.

That’s because instead of the usual cluster of Parade homes in a specific area, which is done for the spring event, the first Fall Parade consists of 22 homes by 16 builders scattered throughout the greater Madison area. Five are in Waunakee, three are in Sun Prairie, and two each are in Fitchburg, Madison, near Middleton and Verona. There are also homes in Cross Plains, DeForest, Oregon and Stoughton. One is on Lake Wisconsin near Lodi in Columbia County.

The geographic changes were being considered before the arrival earlier this year of COVID-19, but they also will make it easier for participants to socially distance.

The Madison Area Builders Association’s Fall Parade of Homes is more than just geographically diverse. The homes range in price from $370,000 to $1.5 million, a move that organizers say will help the parade appeal to a larger sector of home buyers and those looking for remodeling ideas.

Fall Parade of Homes

Cleaning and sanitizing products, like these seen at a cottage condominium in Madison, will be used frequently during the Fall Parade of Homes. Masks are also required due to COVID-19.

“There’s different price points, different homes,” said Chad Lawler, the Builders Association’s executive director. “We always hear from some of the consumers that come in the spring that they’re too big and they’re things that they’d never be able to afford. Consumers are going to be able to see things that are in their price range.”

And that philosophy will carry over to next year when the Builders Associations holds its 70th annual spring event. Lawler said it will be a hybrid of the traditional Parade and the Fall Parade with clusters of homes but also others scattered throughout the county. The move will increase the number of builders who can take part in the Parade because the event is not limited to a single location, Lawler said.

Fall Parade of Homes

Jason Kratochwill, founder of Jason Thomas Homes, walks through the great room of his home in the town of Springfield northwest of Middleton. The $1.04 million, five-bedroom home is one of the many diverse offerings of the Fall Parade of Homes.

The Fall Parade will run Friday through Oct. 18 and Oct. 23-25. Tickets are $10 and $5 each for children and seniors. In addition to a mask requirement because of COVID-19, only 10 people at a time will be allowed in each home. Surfaces that are prone to be touched will be cleaned each hour and every home will get a more extensive cleaning after each day, Lawler said. Having the Parade scattered and not centered around one neighborhood will also help with COVID-19 concerns.

“We expect attendance to be lighter,” Lawler said. “Since they’re scattered around we won’t have hundreds of people at one house at a time.”

Fall Parade of Homes

The exterior of Jason Kratochwill's home in the town of Springfield northwest of Middleton.

Jason Kratochwill had been building homes with a group of builders but in 2016 founded Jason Thomas Homes. The company builds 15 to 20 homes a year ranging from $500,000 to $2 million. He just completed earlier this year his own home in the Bridle Ridge subdivision in the town of Springfield northwest of Middleton.

Built on a 1.5-acre lot with panoramic views of rural Dane County, the $1.04 million home has five bedrooms, 4.5 baths and 5,200-square-feet of living space. The outside entryway is framed with 12 inch by 12 inch beams of Douglas fir, a bar in the basement is accented with two-inch-thick shelves made from cherry while beams on the living room ceiling are stained to match those on the entryway. The home offers up an elegant but clean and functional design from Bouril Design Studio, an architectural firm in Madison.

Fall Parade of Homes

Offices are popular among those considering a new home. Jason Kratochwill, founder of Jason Thomas Homes, has two offices in his home, which is part of the Madison Area Builders Association's Fall Parade of Homes.

“What we’re seeing trend-wise in the market is a lot of modern takes on traditional styles,” Kratochwill said. “So, in this case, I have a prairie style home, which is a very traditional style but it’s a very modern take on it.”

The highlights include lights from Madison Lighting, a steel-faced gas fireplace in the living room and a “three-and-a-half season” room with an insulated floor and ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace that can raise the temperature in the room to the mid-60s on frigid January days. The room also includes walls of retractable windows with screens, which further allows the temperature to be controlled in warmer months based on the direction of the wind and rain.

Fall Parade of Homes

The kitchen in the home of builder Jason Kratochwill pairs modern influences and prairie-style design.

In the kitchen, where the island is 4 feet wide by 9 feet long, outlets are hidden underneath cabinets, there’s a spacious pantry and the home is dotted with eight transom windows that further spread the natural light. The railing to the upstairs is welded black metal and the home is also set up for two offices, something Kratochwill said is in demand with more people working from home.

“I literally have three people that I’m working with that say they need to have a secondary office space,” Kratochwill said. “It’s a big deal but the whole world is changing.”

But while Kratochwill’s home offers up options and ideas for those with big budgets, a home on Burnt Sienna Drive just south Old Sauk Road offers up a $370,000 option from Encore Homes for a first-time homeowner, single parent or seniors looking to downsize. The 1,200-square-foot cottage is part of a group of condominiums in Madison’s Chapel View subdivision that are all separate homes but with common driveways, two car garages, full basements with 9-foot ceilings and a service that maintains the grass and snow removal.

The homes, all built within the past year, are 10 feet apart and also include sitting porches that create a more urban neighborhood feel.

Fall Parade of Homes

Ed Hoksbergen, production manager for Encore Homes, walks past several of the developer's new cottage-style condominium units in Madison. One of the units will be part of the Fall Parade of Homes, which begins Friday.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home on the Fall Parade is the only one of 19 built by Encore that remains available but construction on five more is scheduled to begin this week, said Ed Hoksbergen, a product manager for Encore. The company has also built 20 traditional homes adjacent to the condominium cottages.

“This is a concept we see coming,” Hoksbergen said of the cottages. “The market is flying right now. There’s not a lot of product to sell in terms of spec houses. Mortgage rates are down and materials, in some cases, are hard to come by. So it’s kind of slowing up the building process.”

