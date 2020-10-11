Fall Parade of Homes highlights broad range of locations, styles and price points

When the inaugural Fall Parade of Homes begins Friday, those attending will need to wear a mask.

And unlike the traditional spring home parade events, keeping the GPS map open on a phone might also be a requisite.

That’s because instead of the usual cluster of Parade homes in a specific area, which is done for the spring event, the first Fall Parade consists of 22 homes by 16 builders scattered throughout the greater Madison area. Five are in Waunakee, three are in Sun Prairie, and two each are in Fitchburg, Madison, near Middleton and Verona. There are also homes in Cross Plains, DeForest, Oregon and Stoughton. One is on Lake Wisconsin near Lodi in Columbia County.

The geographic changes were being considered before the arrival earlier this year of COVID-19, but they also will make it easier for participants to socially distance.

The Madison Area Builders Association’s Fall Parade of Homes is more than just geographically diverse. The homes range in price from $370,000 to $1.5 million, a move that organizers say will help the parade appeal to a larger sector of home buyers and those looking for remodeling ideas.