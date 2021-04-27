Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors

Time for boot camp

To help address issues in the meat industry, Johnson and the FFI are hosting a financial boot camp that starts this week for those interested in starting their own meat processing facility.

The four days of training helps would-be entrepreneurs develop “realistic, financially viable” business models. It’s not aimed for those looking to create mass-scale facilities but those trying to fill the need on a smaller scale, serving local farmers, Johnson said. The boot camp can help owners identify supply chains and sales and marketing strategies, learn how to design and build a facility, create a financial plan and raise money.

Processors can include butcher shops, but many of those who will use the boot camp will be looking to build stand-alone facilities, convert deer processing space into general meat processing or create small facilities on local farms. Some may be a combination of processing and retail.

“There are multiple ways to do all of these businesses,” Johnson said. “There are all these choices for people. They have to figure out what their business model is going to be and how much money it will take.”

