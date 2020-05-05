Facing presidential order, Green Bay beef plant reopening after shutdown over COVID-19 infections
0 comments

Facing presidential order, Green Bay beef plant reopening after shutdown over COVID-19 infections

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin

Shoppers browse the fresh meat cooler Wednesday at Festival Foods in Fond du Lac. More than 150 of America's largest meat processing plants operate in counties where the rate of coronavirus infection is already among the nation's highest.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY — Facing a presidential order, a Wisconsin meatpacking plant that closed for more than a week due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus plans to reopen on Tuesday.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reported Monday that JBS Packerland would reopen with a reduced staff. The plant will first reopen its slaughter operations on Tuesday, with meat processing starting back up on Wednesday, JBS spokesman Cameron Bruett told the newspaper.

All employees will be tested before returning to work, Bruett said As of last week, nearly 300 workers at the plant, or about a quarter of its work force, had been sicked with COVID-19.

The plant shut down on April 26.

The company had no choice but to reopen its Green Bay plant after President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week requiring beef, pork and poultry facilities to operate. The order came as several major meat producers face scrutiny nationwide over their handling of COVID-19.

JBS officials have said the company took several precautions to prevent the virus’ spread, including increased sanitation, staggering breaks and lunch periods, and requiring sick employees to stay home from work.

Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics