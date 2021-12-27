Experts: Madison area economy moving in the right direction but challenges remain

Customers are returning to bars and restaurants, concerts and plays have audiences, and foot traffic is up on State Street.
More people are staying in area hotels, fans are attending sporting events and workers are slowly returning to offices.
There is a general sense of optimism about 2022 among Madison-area business leaders as the mostly vaccinated region cautiously crawls toward normalcy amid COVID-19 and the growing threat of emerging variants.
But the recovery is not without its challenges.
The Madison area is consistently recognized as one of the best places to live in the country and in 2020 was named by Moody Analytics as one of the top 10 places in the nation that will recover more quickly from the pandemic’s economic carnage.
However, despite its reputation, it’s unclear how many workers in the Madison area will remain virtual or spend only a portion of their week in an office away from home. The result can affect the viability of other nearby businesses like dry cleaners, restaurants, specialty shops and convenience stores that rely on traffic from those companies.
The talent pool from which to draw workers continues to shrink and some businesses have been forced to reduce hours or even full days of operation. Child care concerns are keeping some from re-entering the workforce while the lodging industry remains hampered by a lack of business travelers as conventions, conferences and meetings have yet to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
And for some, COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates not in place in other parts of the state are keeping some at home or have them bypassing Dane County altogether if they have a choice.
The greater Madison area has always been more economically insulated from the rest of the state thanks to state government, UW-Madison, a massive health care system and tech-centered businesses like Epic Systems, Promega and Exact Sciences. But those industries and businesses are only a portion of the region’s economy.
“We need to make sure that the rest of the economy still works and that we have the type of infrastructure for transit and transportation and housing so we can continue to move and house the entire economy not just the fastest moving pieces of the economy,” said Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. “It also means we need to protect the things that make the region special — the shopping, the entertainment and the restaurants and bars and hotels — the things that really make this place stand out from other places.”
A survey by the Chamber and other business organizations released in early December revealed that 65% of businesses — up from 32% in spring — rated access to new talent as a top barrier, followed by increased operating costs at 59%, up from 43% in the spring. Only 24% of businesses said they were able to expand their workforce in 2021, but 65% of businesses said they experienced revenue growth in 2021, with 24% of businesses reporting losses.
According to data from the Madison Region Economic Partnership, the Madison region’s unemployment rate in April 2020 hit 13.3% compared to 14.8% nationally. But those numbers, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, have plummeted to 1.8% for the Madison region and 4.2% nationally.
Jason Fields, MadRep’s executive director, agrees with Brandon that labor supply, child care and transportation continue to be obstacles for a full economic recovery. In addition, Fields said efforts to retain and attract businesses to southern Wisconsin need a more broad and strategic approach that goes beyond the Midwest, because the region is also competing with other parts of the country like Boston, North Carolina and Texas.
However, Fields is optimistic about the region’s economic future despite the barriers erected by the pandemic.
“When you look at the data, the data speaks for itself,” Fields said. “All sectors were down in the early stages of the pandemic but we’re making a comeback. We haven’t arrived but we’re consistently moving the needle forward and getting people back to work.”
Tourism is also slowly rebounding after overall spending plunged 22.3% to $17.3 billion statewide. In Downtown Madison alone spending dropped 62% to just over $100 million. It left hotels abandoned as bookings were off by an astonishing 78% and restaurants and bars scrambled to survive.
But in September, Wisconsin was one of just 13 states to post positive growth when compared with 2019. The national average for the month was 9% less in spending, but Wisconsin tourism increased 1% to $1.1 billion, according to the report from the U.S. Travel Association.
For Madison the fall highlights included the return of fans to Wisconsin Badgers football games and other sporting events, the Dane County Farmer’s Market moving back to the Capitol Square and World Dairy Expo, the county’s largest annual event, being held at the Alliant Energy Center, although with few international visitors.
Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc., said he has seen “a lot of positivity” over the past six months, but like other areas of the city, labor issues remain a problem. However, pedestrian and parking counts are both up Downtown, more storefronts are filled, some with pop-up shops owned by people of color, and the boarded up windows, remnants from social unrest in 2020, are largely free of plywood.
In addition, there are more than 2,500 apartments under construction or in the planning phase and thousands of people attended each of the five Madison Night Markets held this year on State Street.
“I love seeing activation Downtown,” Ilstrup said. “We’re not 100% back but I think we’re getting there.”
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
When UW-Madison oncology fellow Johnathan Ebben founded Nano RED in 2015, the startup’s focus was to conceptualize cancer treatments. That cha…
Last year’s racial justice demonstrations hobbled Madison’s once-bustling State Street shopping corridor, thereby amplifying the struggles of …
Willy Street Co-Op on Madison’s East Side was bustling with shoppers one week last October, but several shelves typically full of canned veget…
It has an odor, it flows through your pipes, and you might not even notice it’s there after you flush it down.
Madison-based startup that makes fuel out of plants for cars and airplanes is propelling United Airlines in its effort to combat climate change.