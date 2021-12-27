Experts: Madison area economy moving in the right direction but challenges remain

And for some, COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates not in place in other parts of the state are keeping some at home or have them bypassing Dane County altogether if they have a choice.

The greater Madison area has always been more economically insulated from the rest of the state thanks to state government, UW-Madison, a massive health care system and tech-centered businesses like Epic Systems, Promega and Exact Sciences. But those industries and businesses are only a portion of the region’s economy.

“We need to make sure that the rest of the economy still works and that we have the type of infrastructure for transit and transportation and housing so we can continue to move and house the entire economy not just the fastest moving pieces of the economy,” said Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. “It also means we need to protect the things that make the region special — the shopping, the entertainment and the restaurants and bars and hotels — the things that really make this place stand out from other places.”