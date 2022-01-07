Expansive virtual golf lounge in downtown Madison only the beginning for its founder

There are sand traps, undulating greens and winds that can wreak havoc with an approach shot.

Players use real clubs and hit real golf balls on 190 courses from around the world, all from the comfort of an indoor suite. This is where, a half block off Capitol Square, soaking rains and a scorching sun are as much a concern as the threat of mosquitos and alligators.

What’s also missing at Madison’s newest indoor golf lounge is much of the bending.

Sure, you want to bend your knees a bit when hitting a golf ball. But at Hook & Fade, 113 S. Hamilton St., players have automatic ball returns that quickly place a new ball on a tee that rises from a hole in the hitting surface.

Speakers pump in the sounds of the ocean, birds and more. And depending on your lie, you might feel the surface below you tilt as hydraulics replicate the pitch of where a ball sits. The game also features hitting surfaces designed to replicate green, fairway, rough and sand trap.

Hosung Shin’s $2 million golf lounge with its five Golfzon simulators, comfortable seating and a full bar is only the start, and it comes after a major health crisis that could have easily derailed the ambitious project.